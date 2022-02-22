Book Exclusively Priced Tickets For BACK TO THE FUTURE - THE MUSICAL

Back to the Future: The Musical has rewritten theatre history, having opened to five-star reviews at London's Adelphi Theatre. And you can get exclusively priced tickets to this West End hit if you book during London Theatre Week!

When Marty McFly is transported back to 1955 in a time machine built by the eccentric scientist Doc Brown, he accidentally changes the course of history. Now he's in a race against time to fix the past and send himself... back (yes!) to the future.

Based on the classic 1980s film, this spectacular and hilarious musical adventure stars Olly Dobson (Bat Out of Hell) and the Tony Award-winning Roger Bart (The Producers). Directed by the Tony Award-winning John Rando it features a score by legendary film composer Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard (Ghost The Musical), along with hit songs from the film.

London Theatre Week ticket offer

Book your Back to the Future: The Musical tickets this week - London Theatre Week - and you'll get exclusive prices.

Tickets at £35, £45, £55 or £65

Valid Monday to Friday perf. from 28 Feb - 26 May 2022

(Excl. 8 Apr, 15 Apr, all Saturday & Sunday perf.)

Book your tickets now!