Boo Productions Launch Their Brand New Musical PICTURE PERFECT CHRISTMAS

Nov. 18, 2022  
Boo Productions is a highly creative London events team who loves nothing more than a conceptual or unique theme to design your event from the bottom up.

Guided by your initial brief, their creative team will realize your concept as a bespoke world and will craft an encapsulating storyline to encompass all the elements of your event until it is transformed into a dramatic, full-scale, and breathtaking production.

In partnership with the National Gallery, Boo Productions have created a brand-new musical, "Picture Perfect Christmas," based on Hendrick Avercamp's painting "A Winter Scene with Skaters near a Castle," that gives families a chance for a special day out to See Santa in London.

The painting is a scene of families and friends enjoying each other's company atop a frozen lake and is relatable to how we spend time together enjoying nature hundreds of years later.

Their brand-new musical brings Avercamp's famous painting to life by following the journey of two brave children, Maaike and Frederick, who have been trapped in an endless winter by a tricksy ice sprite.

You will join them on their exciting adventure to defeat a frosty foe and will meet many wonderful woodland creatures who will need your help to find Father Christmas, save the day and return the children safely to their homes for the Feast of Sinterklaas.

The National Gallery is excited about the musical as they are passionate about making art more accessible and this iconic painting is the perfect way to celebrate the winter season. You can Book Tickets via the National Gallery at a competitive price and spend the day with your family discovering the secret life that exists in art on various dates through November and December.

Boo Productions was founded in 2004 and consists of a team who are innovative, passionate, and dedicated to out-of-the-box thinking.

They have experience with a wide variety of projects, such as children's events, corporate events, and virtual events.

With many years of production, directing, and events experience, Boo Productions always deliver the highest standard of work in an ever-changing industry.

Some of their services include:

Immersive Events

Their team has a proven track record for creating innovative ideas in designing, building, and delivering a wide variety of different live events, from milestone corporate events to virtual events for team building, themed awards ceremonies, and creative product launches.

With a complete team of set designers, scenic artists, carpenters and prop makers, production managers, writers, and actors, as well as their prop warehouse and set build studio, you have access to all the ingredients for a memorable and immersive event.

Bespoke Events

Boo Productions can build awe-inspiring sets and props in their London workshop to transport your guests to another world.

They have the talent and resources to completely re-shape your venue and have a selection of faux walls of exotic jungle foliage or elegant wallpapered flats styled as a Victorian manor house.

Whether you want large screens and technological features that are perfect for award ceremonies or prefer private VIP areas that have been created as secret rooms for your guests to try and guess the special passcode - their team can bring your idea to life.

More information

To find out more about Boo Productions and how they can make your next event extra special, or to read further information about their upcoming winter musical, please visit their website at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2210281®id=4&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fbooproductions.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/in-partnership-with-the-national-gallery-boo-productions-launch-their-brand-new-musical-picture-perfect-christmas/

