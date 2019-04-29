Blowfish Theatre's Satirical Season Comes to the King's Head Theatre With BORIS THE MUSICAL 2: BREXIT HARDER and TRUMP THE MUSICAL

Following sold out runs in London, Birmingham and the Edinburgh Fringe, Blowfish Theatre bring their 'deliciously entertaining' ( Our Favourite Places) Boris the Musical 2: Brexit Harder and 'fantastic' ( North West End) Trump the Musical to the King's Head Theatre for a fortnight of musical satire.

The follow-up to Blowfish's 2016 smash hit, Boris the Musical 2 tells the story of Britain's most notorious blond, from the playing fields of Eton to Brexit Britain 2019. While Trump the Musical follows the President's 2020 plans to Make Donald Great Again, and coincides with Trump's state visit to the UK.

Director Kyle Williams said, When we made the first Boris the Musical after the EU referendum, we didn't think it would last six months. That was our first mistake. Our second was to form a satirical theatre company three months before the election of the 45th President of the United States.

But how do they keep up to date? Writer Laurence Peacock said, It's a mug's game, satirical theatre. No sooner made than out of date. The total amount of politics has increased by about 400% in two years, and that's just in the UK. Squeezing Theresa's Deal, Tory party coups, Labour's EU ambivalence, and Boris' ambitions into one satirical show has been tricky. But we did it. And with gospel music and death metal too.

But do theatre goers actually want to spend an evening with Boris or The Donald? Haha. They really do, says actor Polly Bycroft-Brown, who plays Trump. They love getting up close and personal with the President. There's something cathartic about laughing at something so monstrous. And of course, without spoiling the ending, I can say that it doesn't go very well for The Donald. Or Boris, for that matter!

Photo Credit: Heather Isobel





