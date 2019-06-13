Birmingham Stage Company Announce Cast For West End Run Of HORRIBLE HISTORIES: BARMY BRITAIN - PART FOUR!

Birmingham Stage Company today announces cast for Horrible Histories: Barmy Britain - Part Four! which returns to the Apollo Theatre marking Horrible Histories' eighth year in the West End. Neal Foster directs Pip Chamberlain and Benedict Martin. Barmy Britain - Part Four! was the most successful Horrible Histories show so far and enjoyed a sell-out 2018 summer season. It opens this year on 6 August, with previews from 1 August, and runs until 31 August.

We all want to meet people from history. The trouble is everyone is dead! So it's time to prepare yourselves for Horrible Histories live on stage with Barmy Britain - Part Four!

Be reduced to rubble by the ruthless Romans! Would you be shaken or stirred by Richard III? Will Queen Elizabeth I endure her terrible teeth? Would you be hanged by King James I for being a witch? Mount a mutiny against King Henry VIII! See Mary Tudor knock the spots off Mary Queen of Scots! Peep into the world of Samuel Pepys and help Georgian detectives find the headless man! Take a trip into the night with the night soil men and discover how to survive the first ever train ride!

After seven sensational years in the West End, Barmy Britain is back!

Terry Deary is the creator of Horrible Histories and one of Britain's best-selling authors of the 21st Century. He's also the tenth most-borrowed author in British libraries. There are around 50 Horrible Histories titles with total sales of 25 million in 40 countries. Deary is also the author of over 200 fiction and non-fiction books for young people including his series of books Dangerous Days. This summer will also see the release of Horrible Histories The Movie.

Pip Chamberlain's previous credits for Birmingham Stage Company include Horrible Histories: Best of Barmy Britain (international tour), Horrible Histories: More Best of Barmy Britain, Horrible Histories: Terrible Tudors, Horrible Histories: Vile Victorians (UK tour) and Horrible Histories: Wicked Warwick (Warwick Castle). Other theatre credits include Metal Sandwich, How Did I Get To This Point (Live Theatre), Frank Sumatra (Theatre N16/Alphabetti Theatre/comic 7B Festival de Teatru, Romania), Lucky Numbers (The Customs House), Seven Other Children (Octagon Theatre Bolton) and The Dice House (Arts Theatre). His television credits include Inspector George Gently and Vera.

Benedict Martin previous credits for Birmingham Stage Company include Gangsta Granny (UK tour/Garrick Theatre), Horrible Histories: Terrible Tudors, Horrible Histories: Vile Victorians, Horrible Science, Horrible Histories: Barmy Britain (Garrick Theatre/UK tour), Horrible Histories: Wicked Warwick (Warwick Castle), James and the Giant Peach, George's Marvellous Medicine and The Jungle Book (UK tour). Other theatre credits include The Dice House (Arts Theatre), The Revenger's Tragedy (Theatr Clwyd), The Royal Hunt of the Sun (Compass Theatre), A Midsummer Night's Dream (Principal Theatre), Secrets (Polka Theatre), Divine Words (Battersea Arts Centre) and The Tempest (Greenwich Theatre). His television credits include Lipstick on your Collar, Devices and Desires, The Alan Clark Diaries, Jekyll and Bleak House; and for film, Shadows in the Sun and The Disappeared.

Neal Foster is the Actor/Manager of Birmingham Stage Company which since its foundation in 1992 has staged over eighty productions. The company has become one of the world's leading producers of theatre for children and their families, including Horrible Histories Live on Stage for fourteen years in the UK, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Bahrain, Hong Kong, Singapore, New Zealand and Australia. Foster has written and directed all of the most recent Horrible Histories shows including the Barmy Britain series seen in the West End, across the UK, and abroad. In addition, the world première of Tom Gates which he adapted with the author Liz Pichon is currently touring the country through to 2020 and he is also adapting and directing Billionaire Boy , his third David Walliams stage show after Gangsta Granny and Awful Auntie.

Box Office: 0330 333 4809

www.nimaxtheatres.com





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You