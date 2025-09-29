Beverley Knight and Ntombizodwa Ndlovu Will Lead West End Premiere of MARIE AND ROSETTA at @sohoplace

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The West End premiere of Marie and Rosetta is set for next year, written by George Brant, and directed by Monique Touko. Reprising their roles are multi-award winning singer and actress Beverley Knight as Rosetta Tharpe and Ntombizodwa Ndlovu making her West End debut as Marie Knight. Running @sohoplace theatre for a strictly limited run 28 February – 11 April 2026, with press night on Friday 6 March at 7.30pm.

Beverley Knight said, “Sister Rosetta Tharpe and her legacy had long been overlooked in music history. She deserves her place as one of the architects of rock ‘n' roll, a Gospel singing, guitar shredding heroine who helped to shape popular music as we know it today. I'm so proud that we get to tell her story and that of her co collaborator Marie Knight played by the incredibly talented Ntombizodwa Ndlovu who makes her debut in the West End. She is a star in the making!”

Sister Rosetta Tharpe, the roof-raising ‘godmother of rock ‘n' roll', influenced countless musicians from Elvis to Johnny Cash. This sparkling, intimate portrait of Rosetta and her beloved singing partner, Marie Knight, restores these forgotten musical heroines to the spotlight as one of the most remarkable and revolutionary duos in music history.

Mississippi, 1946. Sister Rosetta has changed the face of gospel music with her exuberant, electric guitar-playing style. Shunned by straitlaced church folk for performing in nightclubs and glorying in rhythm and blues, she's persuaded the saintly young singer Marie to join her on a tour of the segregated southern States. But first she has to convert Marie's pure Sunday sound into something that has just a little more swing…

Featuring a wealth of joyous rock and gospel hits including Didn't It Rain and Peace in the Valley, the show will feature live musicians accompanying Olivier Award-winning West End star Beverley Knight (Memphis, The Drifters Girl, Sylvia, Sister Act) as Rosetta Tharpe.

Starring with Beverley Knight is Ntombizodwa Ndlovu as Marie Knight making her West End debut. Her recent theatre credits include Cat On a Hot Tin Roof, The Space Between Us, Mixtape, Nothing, and The Mountain Top (Royal Exchange Theatre).

The creative team joining Touko includes Jodie-Simone Howe (Costume Designer), Kloé Dean (Movement Director), Tony Gayle (Sound Designer), Bethan Clark (Intimacy Director), Joel Trill (Voice & Dialect Coach), Jordi M. Carter (Associate Director) and Shirley Teteh (Musical Director and Guitar).

Jonathan Church said, “As the lights went down on the Rose Theatre's premiere of this extraordinary show in Kingston, I witnessed something incredibly special . A show that delivered the joyous , celebratory quality of a musical alongside the depth of characterisation and detail of a great play . A unique and dazzling experience.

To be part of bringing Monique Touko's exquisite production to the equally exquisite @sohoplace is a match made in heaven. I look forward to the sparks flying!"

Nica Burns said, “Two amazing actresses with spine tingling voices close up in the intimate auditorium of @sohoplace! Singing some of the greatest rock and roll songs, Beverley Knight and newcomer Ntombizodwa Ndolovu will give us performances to remember as their voices soar and thrill. Brilliant on their own and sensational together. It is only a 7 week season so book speedily as you really do not want to miss out.”

Jonathan Church Theatre Productions and Chichester Festival Theatre in association with Nica Burns present the Rose Theatre, Chichester Festival Theatre and ETT production of Marie and Rosetta.