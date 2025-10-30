BenDeLaCreme To Host Dita Von Teese’s 'Nocturnelle' 2026 UK & European Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



BenDeLaCreme, the award-winning theatre and film producer, comedian, director, writer, and global drag icon, will host the queen of burlesque Dita Von Teese’s Nocturnelle 2026 UK & European tour. A full list of Nocturnelle tour dates can be found below. Tickets can be purchased here.

With Nocturnelle, Dita Von Teese unveils a blend of old-Hollywood allure, theatrical magic, and the high-art “stripscapes” Dita is known for. Inspired by the magicians of the 19th century, this production conjures a world of wonder where sensuality meets magic. The Nocturnelle tour follows Dita’s record-breaking Glamonatrix tour, which remains the biggest touring burlesque show of all-time, spanning multiple continents over a five-year period.

BenDeLaCreme says, “As a lover of burlesque and a long time admirer of Dita’s artistry, this is truly a dream come true! I am incredibly honored that this titan of tease has asked me to host her monumental new production! Watch out world, cuz there’s no way to prepare for the Dita/DeLa one-two punch!”

Dita Von Teese says, “As a big fan, I’m absolutely over the moon to have BenDeLaCreme join forces with me, leading the Nocturnelle tour as our host. I know audiences will adore the glamorous hilarity of DeLa just as much as I do. I cannot wait to kick off this tour with one of my favorite queens in showbiz!”

For audiences across North America, BenDeLaCreme will be touring this fall alongside Jinkx Monsoon in the 8th iteration of The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show. Visit here for info and tickets.

2026 Tour Dates:

January 26 & 27: O2 Apollo (Manchester)

January 29 & 30 & 31: London Palladium (London)

February 4 & 5 & 6: The Alexandra (Birmingham)

February 8: Bord Gáis (Dublin)

February 11: Globe (Stockton)

February 13 & 14: Playhouse (Edinburgh)

March 27 & 28: Royal Theatre Carré (Amsterdam)

March 30 & 31: Admiralspalast (Berlin)

April 4: L’Amphithéâtre 3000 (Lyon)

April 6: Forum Karlín (Prague)

April 9: Metronom Theater (Oberhausen)

April 12: Tampere-Talo (Tampere)

April 15: Folketeateret (Oslo)

April 18: Stadthalle F (Vienna)

April 20: Stadsschouwburg (Antwerp)

April 23 & 24: Folies Bergère (Paris)

April 27: Teatro Degli Arcimboldi (Milan)

April 30: Teatro Brancaccio (Rome)

About BenDeLaCreme

BenDeLaCreme is an award-winning theatre and film producer, comedian, director, writer, and global drag icon who continues to reshape and build the drag industry on a major scale.

The producing powerhouse first rose to international acclaim following runs on RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 6 (2014) and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 3 (2018) during which she broke multiple series records and earned a spot among the show’s “15 Fan Favorites of All Time.” BenDeLaCreme went on to found her own production company, BenDeLaCreme Presents, under which she went on to write, produce and direct multiple sold-out international tours of “The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show” (winner of the 2024 Queerties Award for “Best Live Theatre”) as well as her critically acclaimed, award winning solo works “Terminally Delightful,” “Cosmos,” “Inferno A Go-Go,” and “Ready To Be Committed,” countless plays and variety shows, and the cult classic holiday film, The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Special.

She's also the director of Monét X Change's one-woman show "Life Be Lifin'' which premiered at Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2023 to rave reviews, and directed + co-wrote Jinkx Monsoon's sold-out Carnegie Hall show on Valentine's Day 2025.

BenDeLaCreme has continued to utilize her massive platform to fight back against anti-LGBTQ+ hatred and legislation in the U.S. with appearances at The Daily Show, MSNBC, and NPR. DeLa educates audiences on how politics and dangerous rhetoric negatively impact the queer and trans community on a global scale, as well as offers a message of hope to keep fighting.

Photo Credit: Magnus Hastings