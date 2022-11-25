Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Learn more about the lineup here!

Nov. 25, 2022  
Milo Rau's HATE RADIO, THE TALENT, and More Set For Battersea Arts Centre's Spring 2023 Season

Battersea Arts Centre (BAC) is offering a glimpse into the first few shows of its spring 2023 programme, announcing productions which will include:

  • London Premiere of Milo Rau's 'Hate Radio' (19-22 April), examining the role of hate speech and media influence during one of the most brutal genocides in recent history, and confronting our response nearly thirty years on.
  • 'The Talent', a new collaboration between Action Hero and Deborah Pearson (3 - 20 May), whose surreal sci-fi stage show explores the legacy of the human voice in a non-human future.
  • An audacious act of collective imagining with the London Premiere of 'Truth's a Dog Must to Kennel' (28 February - 14 March), the Fringe First Award-winning new solo play by Tim Crouch where 'King Lear' meets stand-up, meets the metaverse.
  • The return of Little Bulb who will delight and enchant families at half term with their much-loved show 'Hibernation' (14-18 February), transporting audiences ages 3-7 to a magical forest full of mirth, live music and marvellous creatures.


BAC will continue to provide many Pay What You Can performances across these productions, with tickets now available to friends and members, and booking open to the public from 12noon on Friday 26 November 2022 via bac.org.uk.

BAC will also be hosting Shubbak Festival, welcoming back London's biennial festival celebrating contemporary Arab arts and culture after their previous visit with 'X-Adra' (2019). Continuing to place support, opportunities and creative development for young people at the fore, BAC is delighted to announce the return of its annual festival, Homegrown. Further details on these exciting partnerships, and more productions in the spring programme, will be released in the coming months.

Pelin Basaran, Head of Programming at Battersea Arts Centre, said:

"This spring, we continue to bring you the most exciting and challenging theatre from the UK and around the world. Through powerful works by Milo Rau, Tim Crouch and Action Hero, we reflect on the dissolving boundaries between reality & fiction. From hate speech to mass media to theatre itself, we see how words conjure worlds and shape our realities. Through our partnership with Shubbak Festival and through new curatorial collaborations with artists, we will expand and enrich the perspectives represented our programme, offering you new ways to see the world and question our role in it."

Battersea Arts Centre gratefully acknowledges the support of all its donors, funders and partners, including Arts Council England, Bloomberg Philanthropies and Wandsworth Council.



Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for ALL NEW ADVENTURES OF PETER PAN at York Theatre Royal Photo
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for ALL NEW ADVENTURES OF PETER PAN at York Theatre Royal
See rehearsal photos of CBeebies favourite Maddie Moate and three stars of last year’s Cinderella, flying into York Theatre Royal for this year’s swashbuckling family pantomime All New Adventures of Peter Pan from 2 December to 2 January.
Welsh National Opera Withdraws From Touring to Liverpool Photo
Welsh National Opera Withdraws From Touring to Liverpool
Welsh National Opera has announced that it will no longer be able to tour to Liverpool, with immediate effect.  The decision has been made due to the substantial reduction in its public funding, which was recently announced, and as a direct consequence of that, the Company needs to introduce budget efficiencies. 
Royal Court Theatre Presents Sokhan Begoo / Speak Up: A Night Of Readings Amplifying The V Photo
Royal Court Theatre Presents 'Sokhan Begoo / Speak Up: A Night Of Readings Amplifying The Voices Of Contemporary Iran'
The Royal Court Theatre will present a night of readings from Iranian playwrights on Friday 2 December. Sokhan Begoo / Speak Up: A night of readings amplifying the voices of contemporary Iran will also include a panel discussion amplifying the diversity of voices that exist within this community.
BAFTA-Nominated Guz Khan Embarks On Brand New Live UK Tour Photo
BAFTA-Nominated Guz Khan Embarks On Brand New Live UK Tour
Coventry's finest, Guz Khan, brings his big-screen persona and BAFTA-nominated hilarity on tour with an eagerly anticipated, band-new stand up show Guz Khan Live! The tour kicks off in Manchester on 15th January 2023 before he heads to Peterborough, Newcastle, Nottingham, Northampton, Birmingham, Liverpool, Wolverhampton, Leicester, Bradford and concludes in his hometown of Coventry on the 4th February 2023.

