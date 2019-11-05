BWW TV: Go Backstage With The Cast and Creatives of GHOST QUARTET

The UK premiere of Dave Malloy's Ghost Quartet has taken up a winter residency at the newly opened Boulevard Theatre. BroadwayWorld UK reporter Jamie Body went along to chat to the cast and some of the creatives behind this chilling show - watch the video below!

Ghost Quartet is a musical of love, loss, and spirits - of both the spectral and alcoholic kind. This haunting song cycle is a story about stories themselves; how we tell them, how we hear them, and how they evolve, intertwine and draw us in.

The show is written but Dave Malloy, the three-time Tony Award-nominee creator of the Broadway smash-hit Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812.

The cast is comprised of actor-musicians Carly Bawden, Niccolò Curradi, Maimuna Memon, and Zubin Varla.

Bill Buckhurst directs, and reunites the creative team behind his sell-out production of Stephen Sondheim's Sweeney Todd, which transferred from a pie shop in Tooting to the West End, and eventually to New York.

Read our interview with Dave Malloy, and read our review of Ghost Quartet here.

Watch the video below!





