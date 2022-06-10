BWW Review: THE GUNPOWDER PLOT, Tower Hill Vaults

"Remember, remember the fifth of November" is a turn of phrase etched in the brains of millions. The plan was to assassinate James I and overthrow the government in one swift move during the Opening of Parliament in 1605. Led by Robert Catesby, the movement wanted to restore the Catholic Church in England and place a puppet monarch on the throne.

After much scheming, an anonymous letter warned of the Plot and Guy Fawkes was caught red-handed with 36 barrels of gunpowder under the House of Lords. Neither king nor country blew up and all the traitors were escorted to The Tower of London to be executed.

Historic Royal Palaces have teamed up with award-winning producers Layered Reality to plunge audiences in the guts of the most famous treason in British history. A purpose-built venue a stone's throw from the Tower houses the event, which expands over three levels and a frankly innumerable number of rooms.

Written by Oliver Award nominated Danny Robins (2:22 A Ghost Story, and acclaimed podcasts The Battersea Poltergeist, Uncanny) and directed by Hannah Price, the immersive show combines live theatre and cutting-edge technology to turn punters into plotters.

Tom Felton appears digitally as the infamous traitor, while a talented cast of live actors inhabit the underground tunnels. The site is truly impressive in both size and attention to detail. The state-of-the-art equipment installed along the track delivers an astounding sound design by Adrienne Quartly.

In an age of persecution, anger, and revolt, audiences are in danger of being sniffed out by (imaginary) dogs and warned that agents of the king who are out for blood in an attempt to unite the nation against a common enemy (Catholic terrorists, essentially). They need to be still and quiet at the risk of being singled out as spies and can either join the conspirators or be loyal to the monarchy.

The choice is made by a democratic vote at the interval. While a break in the middle isn't needed narratively at all - it actually softens the tension and relaxes all the nerves built up to that moment - it's understandable why it exists. The average ticket buyer (most probably a tourist once all the dust settles) needs a loo stop.

Production designer Tim McQuillen-Wright unveils a spectacular refurbishment of the space, which used to hold a McDonald's too at one point. The tunnels are shabby with their naked concrete and hanging canvas sacks, but surprisingly transform into lush wooden rooms with a coffered ceiling and hollow walls where Catholic rebels hide.

Robbie Butler's lighting is remarkably realistic too, piercing the prison bars and grids of the faux windows, adding to the disserters' oppressive stress with stark shadows and diffused darkness. Projections (by Simon Reveley, who also curates the remarkable Virtual Reality and filmed content) and special effects come out in full force, now jolting, now creepy. It's a thrilling adventure from start to finish.

A final chamber sets the record straight with some more exceptional projections. The audience learn of the real-life inspirations for the characters they've just met and are introduced to the legacy of the failing Plot. Depending on the source, Guy Fawkes is either a hero or a villain.

The storytelling equips the patrons with all the information needed to discuss the actions of his group of extremists at the bar later. The production is not only great fun, but thought provoking too. If the traitors succeeded, England might have been extremely different. Or, perhaps, another Parliament would have been built and we'd be on the same sinking ship, only a Catholic one. Who's to know.

The project features a variety of triggers from lighting flashes to claustrophobia, but it does provide wheelchair-accessible performances through the run. While it's not strictly for the brave at all, it has a few tense moments, but it's all truly worth it by the end. It's an atmospheric and highly entertaining experience that offers a bite-sized history lesson too.

You don't get many chances to be rushed into a wall to hide from the Protestant establishment or to transport gunpowder across the Thames in a 5D boat chase right before being escorted to a cell and witnessing a murder. There are different price points, mostly on the high edge, but in line with the rest of London's theatre scene and justified by the tech and production value. It's a riveting experience.

The Gunpowder Plot runs at the Tower Hill Vaults (right next to The Tower of London).