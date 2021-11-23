BWW Review: LA CLIQUE, Christmas In Leicester Square

If you're looking for a brilliant night out, full of thrill, danger and humour, then this show is for you. The celebrated, Olivier award-winning circus troupe arrive in the West End, to delight audiences of all ages. Featuring your favourite type of acts and some things you may have next seen before, this eclectic mix of top talent is fun for all the family.

Opening the show, and acting as compere for the evening is the esteemed cabaret star Bernie Dieter. She has the audience in the palm of her hands; connecting with each of us in an intimate and sensual way. Making personal connections with us all, she uses humour, charm and wit to ease us in for the night. Not only is she hilarious, but Dieter has a sensational voice. Her vocal range allows ballads to be sung, as well as more musical, comedy numbers - it's a real delight to watch.

One of the first acts we have is Mirko Kockenberger, performing acrobatics. Even if you've seen this type of act before, you will still be impressed by the talent on stage. Balancing on suitcases and a rolling mat, Kockenberger gets higher and higher with each trick - adding to the awe. He returns later to do a quick change routine with Craig Reid; this blows the audience away, especially to those on the front few rows, who have no idea how it's been achieved. With each change, the outfits get smaller and tighter, and it's a real 'how did they do that?' moment. Reid is also a fantastic hula hooper. Manoeuvring them through their hips, hands, head and feet, sheer joy exudes from them. More hoops get added and eventually they look like a giant slinky; there must be about 15 hoops spinning at one point, none of them ever dropping.

Live music accompanies every act, and it's the perfect backing sound. It adds to the tension, as well as kicks up the exciting vibe. Dannie Bourne, the musical director also on vocals, provides some sultry moments, showing off his brilliant vocal talents. And Leo P on saxophone has a moment on his own to shine, performing a sexy rendition on the horn, amping up the heat and getting the crowd going. The entire show is quite a tease, and lots of the acts use this tool in their performance. But along with the tease, there's a lot of physical comedy - none more than the fantastic J'aiMime, who performs two burlesque numbers; one with a prop man, and the other with a huge pink balloon. Both of these acts are hilarious and again, the audience are in the palm of her hands.

Aerial from Hugo Desmarais and LJ Marles also features, alongside a thrilling roller blade sequence from duo, The Skating Willers. The two's chemistry is brilliant, and together they spin on a wooden wheel, throwing each other about, spinning, twisting and giving the front row a bit of a scare. It really is a don't get off your seat, or you'll be hit, moment. During this act, a member of the audience is brought up to be spun around, which is a total joy to watch, but I imagine very scary to take part in. But for me, the top moment of the night is Heather Holliday, a sword swallowing, fire-breathing sensation. Perhaps one of the most conventional acts you'd expect to see, her performance takes it to a whole other level. It's beyond words brilliant; it's equally unnerving, gross, fascinating and sexy. It's a wild ride.

All in all, this show is sure to offer a brilliant night out, and if you combine that with a trip to the Christmas markets situated in Leicester Square beforehand, you're sure to have fun.

La Clique in Leicester Square until 8 January

Photo: Craig Sudgen