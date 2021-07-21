BWW Review: FROM HERE, Chiswick Playhouse

There's a song by Brad Paisley titled "Little Moments" where the American singer-songwriter celebrates the small instances and idiosyncrasies that make life worth living. Ben Barrow and Lucy Ireland's new song-cycle From Here feels like the spirit of that ballad was given the space and breath it deserves - although the genre and delivery have nothing to do with Paisley's hit.

It's a show about fresh starts, mundane happiness, and all those anxieties and insecurities that come with growing up in the modern age. In 15 songs and quite a few spoken-word instances, actors Grace Mouat (of Six fame), Nicola Espallardo, Andrew Patrick-Walker, and Aidan Harkins tackle ambition, loneliness, and various types of romantic, platonic, and family love.

Barrow and Ireland's writing is sharp and poetic, delivering a very millennial musical. Their unnamed characters are quick and funny, but also unafraid to put their emotions on the table and discuss them. The duo balance contrasting moods with ease and romanticise the simple notes in everyday life. Whether they are introducing a neurodivergent man struggling to come to terms with his feelings for a neurotypical partner or a teacher who transforms into a diva for her am-dram performance on a Tuesday night, their numbers are meticulous and detailed.

They also paint a true-to-size picture of today's newest grown-ups and the difficulties they face on a day-to-day basis. Ridiculous job interviews, the bereavement of an angry daughter, side hustles turned into careers, and a hilarious (although slightly hard to believe) tube ride, they make sure that all the facets of existence are given weight to.

A piano and a few string instruments accompany emotionally intelligent songs that compliment the vocalists. The single voices grow into gorgeous harmonies and powerful solos as Annabelle Hollingdale directs the piece building smooth transitions between the numbers. Her choreography isn't extraordinary, but enhances the text and facilitates the visual translation of the contents.

From Here is positive and uplifting even in its darkest themes and ends up being the perfect musical for big romantics and those who need to learn to appreciate ordinary moments. It finds poetry in mundanity and, all in all, that's what makes it special.

From Here runs at Chiswick Playhouse until 31 July.

Photo credit: Lucy Gray