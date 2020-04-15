BWW Review: CURTAINS THE MUSICAL Live Stream

Perhaps one of Kander & Ebb's lesser-known works, musical comedy Curtains opened to mixed reviews on Broadway back in 2007, where it starred David Hyde Pierce as Lieutenant Cioffi. The first UK tour has been travelling the country since last year before running in the West End, and we have been lucky enough to have this stage version streamed for our viewing pleasure during 'lockdown'.

The book, by Peter Stone and Rupert Holmes, is written as a 'show-within-a-show' and focuses on a theatrical company who are performing a stage production of Robbin' Hood in Boston, before heading to Broadway. Leading lady and fading Hollywood star, Jessica Cranshaw, gets murdered at the curtain call on opening night, so Lieutenant Cioffi is brought into the picture to conduct a homicide investigation. What also quickly unravels is his great passion for musical theatre!

The script, along with Ebb's lyrics, are witty from the outset with the best one-liners given to theatre director, Christopher Belling, played nonchalantly by Samuel Holmes. The show has its dark moments, but the comedy adds a farcical tone to the book and a great balance is struck.

David Woodhead has recreated the backstage area of a theatre in his set design with lots of lovely exposed brickwork. The Robbin' Hood scenes are performed against cloths flown in - smaller than the stage area of the 'real' theatre they are playing in. Tim Mitchell's lighting is extremely good at separating the two worlds, whilst the costumes (designed by Gabriella Slade) combine traditional 1950s wear with beautiful Wild West costumes.

Paul Foster's direction is well devised but simple in some of its execution; the same can also be said about Alistair David's choreography. The exception to this is the emphasis placed on Alan Burkitt's sensational abilities (who plays Bobby) as a dancer.

Jason Manford appears extremely comfortable inhabiting the dreamer side of Lieutenant Cioffi, and comparisons can be drawn with his time playing Leo Bloom in The Producers several years ago. His singing abilities are good but his dancing is rather pedestrian. In the large scheme of things, this doesn't actually matter though, as his character is not a professional performer and it almost makes him more endearing.

Audacious producer Carmen Bernstein is a ball-breaker in every sense, with "It's A Business" being the real showstopper. Rebecca Lock more than proves that this part was made for her.

Carley Stenson is perfectly cast as lyricist Georgia Hendricks, and "Thataway" sends Act One out to the interval with a bang. Ore Oduba plays the character of composer Aaron Fox well, however some of the vocals lack in places. "I Miss The Music" is a stunning number, but the vulnerability isn't captured to its fullest.

A talented ensemble complement the lead characters, and when they come together for the bigger numbers, this is where the production excels most. Brilliantly written, a rousing score and a joy to watch.

Watch Curtains here - all profits go to Funds For Freelancers





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories