BWW Contest: Win Two Tickets to LA CLIQUE in the West End!

Get ready to be wowed because BroadwayWorld is giving you the chance to win tickets to the Olivier Award-winning cabaret sensation La Clique as it returns to Leicester Square this autumn. The winner will receive two tickets to a performance of their choosing*. The contest will run now through August 11th, at 11:59 PM GMT. Be sure to enter for your chance to win TODAY!

*Blackout dates apply

The multi-award winning LA CLIQUE returns to the West End, a decade on from winning the Best Entertainment Olivier Award. Born at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2004, this original and trailblazing Spiegeltent cabaret show has gone on to tour the globe to international acclaim and now returns to the beautiful Leicester Square Spiegeltent as the theatrical highlight of Christmas in Leicester Square with a magnificent collection of extraordinary new artists and unmissable favourites.

Starring mistress of mayhem Bernie Dieter (Little Death Club) as MC, gentleman juggler Florian Brooks, the fire-breathing, sword-swallowing, side-show sensation Heather Holliday, iconic Bath Boy acrobat Stephen Williams and many more acts to be announced over the coming months. Accompanying this stellar line up will be La Clique Palace Orkestra, the scintillating live house band featuring the astounding vocals of Kelly Wolfgramm.

La Clique is the alternative Christmas show featuring the crème de la crème of the world's of circus, comedy, cabaret, subversive performance and contemporary Vaudeville - promising a night of laughs, gasps, naughtiness and the best in cheeky adult cabaret.

For more information visit www.lacliquetheshow.com





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories