BLIPPI THE MUSICAL Returns To The Stage This Christmas

Blippi The Musical will run at the Lyric Theatre from 7 December, 2022 until 8 January, 2023.

Aug. 23, 2022  
Following its hugely successful sold out run in London's West End, Moonbug Entertainment and Round Room Live, in collaboration with Carter Dixon McGill Productions, today announced the return of Blippi The Musical. By popular demand, the global TV and internet sensation will return to the UK at the Lyric Theatre over the Christmas period. Blippi The Musical will run at the Lyric Theatre from 7 December, 2022 until 8 January, 2023.

With over 54 million YouTube subscribers and one billion views per month, millions of kids have joined Blippi on amazing playdates and learned about vehicles, professions, animals, the natural world and so much more.

Tour producer and co-president of Round Room Live Stephen Shaw said today: "We're proud to again be partnering with Moonbug Entertainment and Carter Dixon McGill Productions to bring Blippi The Musical back to the UK in time for the Holidays. Our sold-out run this summer is currently delighting children and families, and we're thrilled to provide joyful memories for even more families when we return this December."

Susan Vargo, Head of Live Events at Moonbug Entertainment said today: "Blippi The Musical proved such a huge success this Summer. We are extremely excited to bring it back to London's West End again this Christmas, where live theatre for family audiences thrives. Blippi The Musical led the way for Moonbug's launch into live events and it now leads the charge in our international expansion."

Laurence Miller, Nimax Theatres said today: "In fifteen years of daytime family programming at Nimax Theatres, Blippi is the first family show to sell out before the first performance. It's a massive hit! We at Nimax are delighted to have been the host for the UK premiere of Blippi The Musical, and are thrilled it will be coming back for another run over Christmas! I think it's great that kids get another opportunity to see Blippi The Musical, especially during the festive period. This really is a fantastic show that incorporates all that Blippi is about - bring on Christmas!"

Blippi The Musical brings the curious and fun character Blippi off the screen and onto the stage with world-class production, audience engagement and amazing music. Blippi encourages learning through doing, playing, and exploring - inspiring a child's natural curiosity about the world around them. In the live show they will continue to learn about the world around them while singing and dancing along with this one-of-a-kind show.

For Blippi The Musical, the character Blippi will be played by professional stage performers selected specifically for the stage show.


