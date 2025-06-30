BILL POSLEY: THE DAY I ACCIDENTALLY WENT TO WAR to Play Soho Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following his acclaimed New York run, Soho Theatre will welcome Bill Posley for his UK debut with The Day I Accidentally Went to War.

Written and performed by Bill Posley, currently working as Executive Producer and writer on Shrinking, this new solo show traces how Bill unexpectedly found himself in the military and the life-altering journey that followed. From childhood to basic training, overseas deployment to returning home, Posley blends sharp humour with raw honesty to share a deeply personal story of conflict, identity and transformation, which both honours the veteran experience and celebrates human spirit.

The show reunites Bill Posley with director Bente Engelstoft, a four-time Emmy Award-winning writer who previously directed Bill’s solo debut The Day I Became Black, winner of the 2020 Off Broadway Alliance Award for Best Solo Performance.

Bill Posley is a biracial writer, performer, and military veteran. His additional writing credits include Netflix’s Cobra Kai, Kenan, and The Neighborhood, and he wrote the spinoff of Ferris Bueller’s Day Off for Paramount. His directorial debut horror film Bitch Ass, which he co-wrote, won an Audience Award at SXSW.

