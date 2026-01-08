Jill Halfpenny Joins PRIVATE LIVES at The Royal Exchange Theatre

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Olivier-winning stage and screen actor Jill Halfpenny will return to the Royal Exchange Theatre in Noël Coward's PRIVATE LIVES, playing the role of Amanda Prynne. This is Halfpenny's second time performing at the Manchester venue, following her critically acclaimed performance in A TASTE OF HONEY in 2024. PRIVATE LIVES, Coward's 14th production at the Royal Exchange, runs from 27 March to 2 May 2026 as part of the theatre's 50th anniversary programme 'A Homecoming', which invites artistic alumni to return 'home' to share stories that resonate and celebrate the unique connection between artists and audiences.

This new production of Coward's vitriol-laced classic is directed by award-winning director Blanche McIntyre, who also makes a welcome return to the Royal Exchange following her production of THE BIRTHDAY PARTY in 2013.

Halfpenny's extensive stage credits include Paulette Bonafonté in LEGALLY BLONDE, for which she won an Olivier award, CHICAGO (West End), ABIGAIL'S PARTY (West End), WAY UPSTREAM (Chichester Theatre), IN A WORD (Young Vic) and A TASTE OF HONEY (Royal Exchange). She is also a renowned TV actress and known for her most recent roles in THE FEUD (Channel 5), DADDY ISSUES S2 (BBC), AFTER THE FLOOD S2 (Quay Street Productions / ITV), THE LONG SHADOW (New Pictures / ITV) and EVERYTHING I KNOW ABOUT LOVE (BBC 1). Most recently Halfpenny starred in the new Paramount+ psychological thriller GIRL TAKEN, released in January 2026.

Jill Halfpenny said: 'The Royal Exchange has always had a special place in my heart, so I am delighted to be returning to the theatre to celebrate its 50th anniversary season. Private Lives perfectly showcases Noël Coward's genius, and I can't wait to step into Amanda's feisty shoes to bring this classic comedy caper to life.'

The creative team includes Designer, Dick Bird; Lighting Designer, Johanna Town; Sound Designer, Gregory Clarke; Fight Director, Philip d'Orleans and Casting Director, Annelie Powell CDG, who will bring this Coward classic to life on the Royal Exchange's iconic stage.

In Noël Coward's savage comedy, there's nothing a cocktail can't cure as lovers battle to get the upper hand. Wit has never been so razor sharp and passion has never looked so brutal.

In PRIVATE LIVES, sparks fly on a honeymoon from hell and sexual chemistry is always only a heartbeat away from an explosion. Loved for their sparkling dialogue and art deco glamour, Noël Coward's plays remain as funny and insightful as when they were written.

Further casting will be announced in due course.