BBC Suspends Proposed Closure of the BBC Singers

The BBC has paused its decision to close the BBC Singers, after "a number of organisations" came forward to offer alternative funding

Mar. 24, 2023  
The BBC has paused its decision to close the BBC Singers, after "a number of organisations" came forward to offer alternative funding.

The group, which is the UK's only full-time professional chamber choir, was targeted by budget cuts shortly before celebrating its 100th anniversary.

The proposal sparked a backlash, with 140,000 people signing a petition urging the BBC to reverse its decision.

A temporary reprieve has been granted, as new funding models are explored.

The BBC issued the following statement: The BBC has received approaches from a number of organisations offering alternative funding models for the BBC Singers. We have agreed with the Musicians' Union that we will suspend the proposal to close the BBC Singers, while we actively explore these options. If viable, these alternative options would secure the future of the ensemble.

We can also confirm the Singers will appear in this year's BBC Proms.

We know that the BBC Singers are much loved across the classical community and their professionalism, quality and standing has never been in question. We have said throughout these were difficult decisions. Therefore, we want to fully explore the options that have been brought to us to see if there is another way forward. The BBC still needs to make savings and still plans to invest more widely in the future of choral singing across the UK.

The BBC, as the biggest commissioner of music and one of the biggest employers of musicians in the country, recognises it has a vital role to play in supporting orchestral and choral music.

We will continue to engage with the Musicians' Union and the other BBC Unions about our proposals on the BBC's English Orchestras. We are committed to meaningful consultation and to avoiding compulsory redundancies, wherever possible.

The corporation also confirmed that the BBC Singers would appear at this year's Proms concerts. Previously, the 20-member choir had been due to close in July, meaning they would miss the summer music festival entirely.

The decision to close the BBC Singers was part of a wider programme to downsize the BBC's classical music performing groups, announced at the start of the month.

It also involves a 20% reduction of roles in the BBC's English orchestras - the BBC Symphony Orchestra, the BBC Concert orchestra and the BBC Philharmonic orchestra.

The Musicians Union has said it will continue to fight to save roles in other BBC performing groups.

Image Credit: BBC Singers



