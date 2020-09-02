BBC Proms Makes Changes to Choir Performances Set For Final Night

Both pieces will now include a select group of BBC Singers.

BBC Proms has provided an update for the event's final night, specifically the choir performances of Rule, Britannia! and Land of Hope and Glory in the Hall, due to the current COVID-19 restrictions.

Both pieces will now include a select group of BBC Singers. This means the words will be sung in the Hall, and audiences will be free to sing along at home. While it can't be a full choir, and Prom is unable to have audiences in the Hall, they are doing everything possible to make it special and want a Last Night truly to remember.

"We hope everyone will welcome this solution. We think the night itself will be a very special moment for the country - and one that is much needed after a difficult period for everyone," a statement reads. "It will not be a usual Last Night, but it will be a night not just to look forward to, but to remember."

