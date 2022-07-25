BBC Confirms UK Will Host 2023 Eurovision Song Contest

The BBC has issued a statement announcing it has accepted the European Broadcasting Union (EBU)'s invitation to host the 67th Eurovision Song Contest in the United Kingdom in 2023 on behalf of the Ukrainian broadcaster, UA: PBC.

The corporate's Director-General Tim Davie made a statement on Twitter.

The BBC's website states: "The BBC will create and deliver a unique Eurovision Song Contest that reflects Ukraine's victory in Turin in May 2022 as well as showcasing the UK's vibrant music scene."

According to the website, the bidding process to select the Host City for the Song Contest will begin this week, which the BBC will manage alongside the EBU. Relevant information will be issued shortly and the bidding process is expected to be complete by Autumn. Any cities wanting to receive an information pack should email esc.hostcity@bbc.co.uk.