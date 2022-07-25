Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BBC Confirms UK Will Host 2023 Eurovision Song Contest

The bidding process to be Host City for the competition will begin this week

Register for UK / West End News

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 25, 2022  
BBC Confirms UK Will Host 2023 Eurovision Song Contest

The BBC has issued a statement announcing it has accepted the European Broadcasting Union (EBU)'s invitation to host the 67th Eurovision Song Contest in the United Kingdom in 2023 on behalf of the Ukrainian broadcaster, UA: PBC.

The corporate's Director-General Tim Davie made a statement on Twitter.

The BBC's website states: "The BBC will create and deliver a unique Eurovision Song Contest that reflects Ukraine's victory in Turin in May 2022 as well as showcasing the UK's vibrant music scene."

According to the website, the bidding process to select the Host City for the Song Contest will begin this week, which the BBC will manage alongside the EBU. Relevant information will be issued shortly and the bidding process is expected to be complete by Autumn. Any cities wanting to receive an information pack should email esc.hostcity@bbc.co.uk.



Related Articles View More UK / West End Stories

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera. She is always... (read more about this author)


The Ian McKellen On Stage Grant Scheme Gives Up To £25,000 To Theatre Producers
July 25, 2022

Ian McKellen, Ambassador Theatre Group Productions, and Sean Mathias are delighted to announce a second round of grants which will give up to £25,000 to theatre producers.
Review Roundup: 101 DALMATIANS, Starring Kate Fleetwood
July 25, 2022

Regent's Park Open Air Theatre's production of 101 Dalmatians was supposed to run in 2020, but was delayed by the pandemic until now. What did the critics think of the production?
Show Of The Week: Exclusive Prices for TINA-THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL
July 25, 2022

Get Exclusive Prices For TINA-The Tina Turner Musical, with tickets from just £29 at the Aldwych Theatre
Review: 101 DALMATIANS, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
July 25, 2022

In theory, Dodie Smith’s well-loved story of 101 Dalmatians is the perfect material for Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre. In practise the production lacks bite.
Cast Announced For Sheffield Run And UK Tour Of MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
July 22, 2022

The lead cast members and creative teams have been announced for the Sheffiled Theatres' production of William Shakespeare’s well-loved comedy Much Ado About Nothing, co-produced with Ramps on the Moon, which will open at the Crucible this September before embarking on a UK Tour.