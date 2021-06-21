BAT OUT OF HELL - THE MUSICAL Will Tour the UK and Ireland Beginning in September 2021

Award-winning Bat Out Of Hell - The Musical, featuring Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf's greatest hits, will be touring the UK and Ireland in 2021 and 2022, with performances beginning on 11 September 2021 at Manchester Opera House and running through to 5 November 2022. Tickets for the tour are now on sale.

The show, which blew audiences away in the UK, Canada and USA and given Jim Steinman's masterpiece Bat Out Of Hell is the highest selling album of all time in Australia, will be performing throughout Australia in November 2021, and the production is looking forward to working with Paul Dainty President and CEO of TEG DAINTY.

Casting is to be announced.

Bat Out Of Hell - The Musical wowed critics and public alike when it played limited seasons at Manchester Opera House, London Coliseum and London's Dominion Theatre from 2017 to 2019. The musical also ran successfully in Canada, Germany and at New York's City Centre in 2019.

Bat Out Of Hell - The Musical won the Radio 2 Audience Award for Best Musical at the Evening Standard Awards and was nominated for 8 WhatsOnStage Awards, including Best New Musical.

Producer Michael Cohl said today, "We've all been through a lot these past 15 months and we now need a really good night out with friends and family. Bat Out Of Hell - The Musical will give you the most fun night you can have in the UK and Ireland this year (with your clothes on)! People will once again be able to dance and sing along to these great Steinman songs. This musical was Jim Steinman's life-long dream and he was incredibly proud of the love the show received from critics and audiences alike. This tour will be in memory of Jim."

Bat Out Of Hell became one of the best-selling albums in history, selling over 50 million copies worldwide. 16 years later, Steinman scored again with Bat Out Of Hell II: Back Into Hell, which contained the massive hit I Would Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That).

For the stage musical, the legendary and award-winning Jim Steinman incorporated iconic songs from the Bat Out Of Hell albums, including You Took The Words Right Out Of My Mouth, Bat Out Of Hell, I Would Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That) and Two Out Of Three Ain't Bad, as well as two previously unreleased songs, What Part of My Body Hurts the Most and Not Allowed to Love.

In Bat Out Of Hell - The Musical, the electrifying rock songs of Mr Steinman propel an epic story of rebellious youth and passion as Strat, the immortal leader of The Lost, has fallen in love with Raven, the beautiful daughter of the tyrannical ruler Falco.

The UK & Ireland Tour of Bat Out Of Hell - The Musical has book, music and lyrics by Jim Steinman, direction by Jay Scheib, choreography adapted by Xena Gusthart, with musical supervision and additional arrangements by Michael Reed, set and costume design by Jon Bausor, original costume designs by Meentje Nielsen, video design by Finn Ross, lighting design by Patrick Woodroffe, sound design by Gareth Owen, orchestration by Steve Sidwell, original casting by David Grindrod CDG and UK Tour casting by Anne Vosser.

The UK & Ireland Tour of Bat Out Of Hell - The Musical is produced by David Sonenberg, Michael Cohl & Tony Smith, with executive producer Julian Stoneman.

Website: www.BatOutOfHellMusical.com

Tour Dates:

11 September - 2 October 2021 Manchester Opera House 0844 871 7615*

www.atgtickets.com/venues/manchester On sale 21 June

5 - 16 October New Theatre Oxford 0844 871 7615*

www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-theatre-oxford On sale 21 June

19 - 30 October King's Theatre Glasgow 0844 871 7615*

www.atgtickets.com/glasgow On sale 21 June

4 - 15 January 2022 The Alexandra, Birmingham 0844 871 7615*

www.atgtickets.com/birmingham On sale 21 June

18 - 29 January New Wimbledon Theatre 0844 8717 615*

www.atgtickets.com/new-wimbledon-theatre On sale 21 June

1 - 5 February Stockton Globe 0843 904 0071

www.stocktonglobe.co.uk On sale 21 June

8 - 19 February Edinburgh Playhouse 0844 871 7615*

www.atgtickets.com/edinburgh-playhouse On sale 21 June

12 - 16 April His Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen

www.aberdeenperformingarts.com On sale 29 June

26 - 30 April Stoke Regent Theatre 0844 871 7615*

www.atgtickets.com/stoke On sale 21 June

3 - 7 May Sheffield Lyceum Theatre 0114 249 6000

www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk On sale soon

24 - 28 May Eastbourne Congress Theatre 01323 412 000

www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk On sale 21 June

14 - 25 June Milton Keynes Theatre 0844 871 7615*

www.atgtickets.com/venues/milton-keynes-theatre On sale 21 June

28 June - 2 July Mayflower Theatre Southampton 02380 711811

www.mayflower.org.uk On sale 1 July

12 - 23 July Theatre Royal Plymouth 01752 267222

www.theatreroyal.com On sale 23 July

26 July - 6 August Newcastle Theatre Royal 0844 811 2121

www.theatreroyal.co.uk On sale soon

9 - 20 August Bristol Hippodrome 0844 871 7615*

www.atgtickets.com/bristol On sale 21 June

23 - 27 August Belfast Grand Opera House 028 9024 1919

www.goh.co.uk On sale soon

30 August - 10 September Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, Dublin 0818 719 377 (ROI)

bordgaisenergytheatre.ie 0844 248 5101 (UK NI)

On sale soon

13 - 24 September Hull New Theatre 01482 300306

www.hulltheatres.co.uk On sale 22 June

27 September - 1 October New Theatre, Cardiff 07925 659065

www.newtheatrecardiff.co.uk On sale soon

4 - 15 October Liverpool Empire 0844 871 7615*

www.atgtickets.com/liverpool On sale 21 June

25 October - 5 November New Victoria Theatre, Woking 0844 871 7615*

www.atgtickets.com/woking On sale 21 June

Further dates to be announced