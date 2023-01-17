Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Attic Theatre Company Presents Premiere of ALL ROADS

The show will tour in March 2023 to Tramshed, New Wimbledon Theatre Studio, Theatre Peckham and Bernie Grant Arts Centre.

Jan. 17, 2023  

Attic Theatre Company Presents Premiere of ALL ROADS

Attic Theatre Company in partnership with Tramshed and in association with Theatre Peckham and Bernie Grant Arts Centre will be presenting the world premiere of Roy Williams' new play 'ALL ROADS'.

'If only he knew. If only he listened.'

A tragic event. Two young Black lives are blown apart. In the madness of grief, Matthew and Chantel are drawn together. As the clouds begin to clear they wonder what their shared future might hold.

'ALL ROADS' explores what it means to love, grieve and build your own future, being young and Black British today.

On the partnership, Jonathan Humphreys Attic's Artistic Director and joint CEO said "We're so excited to be able to announce this project which we have been developing for past couple of years with Roy Williams. Central to our vision is touring work to new, diverse audiences in London and across the UK. Producing a world premiere from Roy and touring it to four leading venues across London is a fantastic project for us. We cannot wait to share this beautiful new play with audiences."

Director Anastasia Osei Kuffour (Typical, Soho Theatre) said "I'm excited to be directing this production because I love the interweaving and dynamic way Roy has written this play and the fact that it centres on two global majority young people navigating what it means to be Black, young and in love - all themes I'm drawn to as a young Black woman myself."

The two-hander play will feature actors Kudzai Mangombe (Malindadzimu, Hampstead Theatre) and Tristan Waterson (The Spine, 20 Stories High). The creative team will include Zahra Mansouri, Set Designer; Jonathan Chan, Lighting Designer and; Khalil Madovi, Sound Designer. The Company have focused heavily on ensuring that the strong diversity of the cast and creative team is extended into the technical team pushing for the production to be an exemplary representation of the creative case for diversity.

The show will tour in March 2023 to Tramshed, New Wimbledon Theatre Studio, Theatre Peckham and Bernie Grant Arts Centre and tickets can be purchased at the venues box offices directly or you can visit the company's website at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2219202®id=4&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fattictheatrecompany.com%2Fwhats-on%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1




Opera North Brings Shostakovich and Prokofiev to Kirklees Year of Music 2023 Photo
Opera North Brings Shostakovich and Prokofiev to Kirklees Year of Music 2023
Opera North’s Principal Guest Conductor Antony Hermus promises an “amazing” programme of Shostakovich and Prokofiev for the first orchestral concert in the Kirklees Year of Music 2023, in Huddersfield Town Hall on Thursday 26 January.
Turn On Fest Opens at Hope Mill Theatre Celebrating LGBTQIA+ Arts Photo
Turn On Fest Opens at Hope Mill Theatre Celebrating LGBTQIA+ Arts
Now in its 4th year, Turn on Fest – Hope Mill Theatre's annual LGBTQIA+ arts festival - returns with a diverse and exciting line up, which culminates with the headline event featuring Jill Nalder and Nathaniel J Hall. 
CINDERELLA Comes to MK Theatre in December Photo
CINDERELLA Comes to MK Theatre in December
Following a sell-out panto season with Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Milton Keynes Theatre announces that this year’s pantomime will be the much-loved family favourite Cinderella 09 Dec 2023- 14 Jan 2024.   Tickets are on sale now from just £13 with top seats available on January performances for just £23.
EGG AND SPOON Comes to Scarboroughs Stephen Joseph Theatre This Half-Term Photo
EGG AND SPOON Comes to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre This Half-Term
Egg and Spoon, which comes to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre on 13 and 14 February, is a perfect gentle introduction to the magic of theatre, suitable for ages 0 to five; an interactive romp through the seasons where the audience comes in and out of their magic circle and get to open all the gifts of nature.

More Hot Stories For You


FROZEN Extends in the West End to October 2023FROZEN Extends in the West End to October 2023
January 16, 2023

Frozen is extending until October 2023 due to public demand – having broken box office records at Theatre Royal Drury Lane across November, December and through Christmas. See how to purchase tickets!
Georgina Onuorah & Phillip Olagoke Join OKLAHOMA! West End TransferGeorgina Onuorah & Phillip Olagoke Join OKLAHOMA! West End Transfer
January 16, 2023

Full casting has been announced for the West End transfer of the critically acclaimed production of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!. See who is starring in the cast, how to purchase tickets, and more.
Must-see AGE IS A FEELING Returns To Soho Theatre, 14 February- 11 MarchMust-see AGE IS A FEELING Returns To Soho Theatre, 14 February- 11 March
January 13, 2023

Following a critically acclaimed autumn run at Soho Theatre and five-star Edinburgh Fringe reviews, Age is a Feeling from Haley McGee (The Ex-Boyfriend Yard Sale - now also a memoir published by Penguin Random House) returns to Soho Theatre in February 2023.  Celebrating both the light and the dark in life and imbued with breathtaking wisdom (The Daily Mail), McGee's Fringe First-winning imaginative show is a rallying cry against succumbing to cynicism and regret.  
White Bear Theatre Presents THIS BITTER EARTH Next MonthWhite Bear Theatre Presents THIS BITTER EARTH Next Month
January 13, 2023

When award-winning Black US playwright, librettist, and television writer David Harrison Rivers' modern, nuanced, complex portrait of an interracial relationship received its world premiere at New Conservatory Theatre Center, San Francisco in 2017, it received rave reviews. It has since been staged to great acclaim across the U.S. This February, Storefront Theatre and Sarah Lawrie present its UK premiere in a brand-new production directed by Peter Cieply.
Photos: Check Out the All New Puppets Joining IDIOTS ASSEMBLE: SPITTING IMAGE SAVES THE WORLDPhotos: Check Out the All New Puppets Joining IDIOTS ASSEMBLE: SPITTING IMAGE SAVES THE WORLD
January 13, 2023

Suella Braverman, Nigel Farage, Jacob Rees-Mogg, and Volodymyr Zelenskyy will join the cast of the new stage production  Idiots Assemble: Spitting Image Saves the World which opens at Birmingham Rep on 1 February, and runs until 11 March 2023.  Never seen before photos of their puppets in rehearsal can be seen here!
share