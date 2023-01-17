Attic Theatre Company Presents Premiere of ALL ROADS

Attic Theatre Company in partnership with Tramshed and in association with Theatre Peckham and Bernie Grant Arts Centre will be presenting the world premiere of Roy Williams' new play 'ALL ROADS'.

'If only he knew. If only he listened.'

A tragic event. Two young Black lives are blown apart. In the madness of grief, Matthew and Chantel are drawn together. As the clouds begin to clear they wonder what their shared future might hold.

'ALL ROADS' explores what it means to love, grieve and build your own future, being young and Black British today.

On the partnership, Jonathan Humphreys Attic's Artistic Director and joint CEO said "We're so excited to be able to announce this project which we have been developing for past couple of years with Roy Williams. Central to our vision is touring work to new, diverse audiences in London and across the UK. Producing a world premiere from Roy and touring it to four leading venues across London is a fantastic project for us. We cannot wait to share this beautiful new play with audiences."

Director Anastasia Osei Kuffour (Typical, Soho Theatre) said "I'm excited to be directing this production because I love the interweaving and dynamic way Roy has written this play and the fact that it centres on two global majority young people navigating what it means to be Black, young and in love - all themes I'm drawn to as a young Black woman myself."

The two-hander play will feature actors Kudzai Mangombe (Malindadzimu, Hampstead Theatre) and Tristan Waterson (The Spine, 20 Stories High). The creative team will include Zahra Mansouri, Set Designer; Jonathan Chan, Lighting Designer and; Khalil Madovi, Sound Designer. The Company have focused heavily on ensuring that the strong diversity of the cast and creative team is extended into the technical team pushing for the production to be an exemplary representation of the creative case for diversity.

The show will tour in March 2023 to Tramshed, New Wimbledon Theatre Studio, Theatre Peckham and Bernie Grant Arts Centre and tickets can be purchased at the venues box offices directly or you can visit the company's website at attictheatrecompany.com