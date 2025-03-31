Ashanti to Play Solo Headline Show at London's O2 in April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



R&B legend Ashanti has announced that she will play a solo headline show ‘An Evening With Ashanti’ on Wednesday 23rd April at Indigo at the O2, with tickets on Artist pre-sale now, and General Sale Tuesday 1st April at AXS.com.

The much anticipated show will happen when Ashanti finishes the ‘Bring It’ tour with the International superstar Sean Paul, which sees her co-headline for 9 dates through April across Dublin, Newcastle, Leeds, Glasgow, Nottingham, Manchester, Birmingham, Cardiff and London, with rap icon Fat Joe joining for the star-studded London show.

Ashanti is a singer, songwriter and actress with over 30 million records sold worldwide, across six studio albums. She was a teenager when she signed to Def Jam in 2002, where she went on to feature on Fat Joe's ‘What's Luv?’ and Ja Rule's ‘Always on Time’ - two of the biggest hits of 2002. Ashanti released her eponymous debut album, which went triple platinum with its No.1 single ‘Foolish’. She also holds multiple Guinness World Records for her debut album, which was the fastest selling female debut album and the first female artist to top two spots on the Billboard Hot 100 chart simultaneously. Ashanti wrote Jennifer Lopez's hit ‘Ain't It Funny’, which also reached No.1.

Her film credits include The Muppets’ Wizard of Oz, Coach Carter, Resident Evil Extinction and John Tucker Must Die, and is the co-lead and executive producer of the new movie ‘No Address’ which was released in February 2025. Ashanti released five more albums, Chapter II (2003), Ashanti’s Christmas (2003), Concrete Rose (2004), The Declaration (2008) and Braveheart (2014). Most recently Ashanti featured on Aitch’s track ‘Baby’ in 2022. Ashanti has picked up eight Billboard Awards, a Grammy, two American Music Awards, two Soul Train Awards and six ASCAP Awards. She is set to release new music and a video for ‘Called You Up’ in May 2025.

Ashanti said “I am so excited to announce ‘An Evening With Ashanti’ - my headline show at Indigo at the O2 right after I finish the tour with Sean Paul, it will mean so much to give my London fans my undivided attention for one night. I can’t wait!”

