A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE, starring Dominic West, Will Transfer to the West End in May

Arthur Miller’s A View from the Bridge will transfer to the West End, starring BAFTA Award winner Dominic West (The Wire, The Crown, The Affair), Olivier and Tony Award nominee Kate Fleetwood (Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Macbeth, London Road) and BAFTA Cymru Award winner Callum Scott Howells, (It’s A Sin, Cabaret).

The production will open in London at the Theatre Royal Haymarket with performances from 23 May to 3 August 2024. 100 tickets for each performance will be available for £20 to those under 25 years old.

This highly anticipated West End run will follow an already sold-out engagement at Theatre Royal Bath’s Ustinov Studio from 16 February to 16 March 2024.

Eddie Carbone is an outwardly straightforward man with a strong sense of decency. For Eddie it is a privilege to welcome his wife’s Italian cousins to the land of freedom. But as his niece Catherine falls for one of the visitors, Eddie struggles to control his fierce jealousy, tormented by his own barely concealed lust for the girl. As passions rise, they all soon learn that some freedoms have to come at a terrible price.

The cast also includes Nia Towle, recently seen in the West End’s The Ocean at the End of the Lane and Martin Marquez (Hotel Babylon, Les Miserables) with further cast for the West End transfer, soon to be announced.

Pulitzer Prize-winner Arthur Miller is one of the most highly regarded American playwriters of the 20th Century with work including All My Sons, Death of a Salesman, The Crucible, and The Misfits. His timeless masterpiece A View from the Bridge is a passionate study of one man’s place in the close-knit Italian-American community in 1950s New York.

A View from the Bridge was first performed as a one-act verse drama on Broadway in 1955 before being revised for its West End premiere a year later, directed by Peter Brook and starring Richard Harris and Anthony Quayle. The play has since been produced for stage, film, television, radio and as an opera, starring many notable actors and winning numerous awards.

Presented by Theatre Royal Bath Productions with Len Blavatnik and Danny Cohen for Access Entertainment, A View from the Bridge by Arthur Miller is directed by Lindsay Posner, designed by Peter McKintosh with lighting designs by Paul Pyant.