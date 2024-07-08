Antony Costa Extends and Further Cast Revealed For MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Celebrating five years at The O2, Björn Ulvaeus’ Mamma Mia! The Party, has announced a new cast of 2024/25 alongside the extension of British popstar Antony Costa in the role of Nikos.

Costa, who will continue starring in the experience until 15 November 2024, will be joined by a new cast including Lucinda Lawrence (Cool Rider, Palladium/Duchess Theatre) as Kate, Inês Fernandez (La Bamba! A New Musical, West End & Tour) as Konstantina, Henryk Firth(MAMMA MIA!, UK & International Tour) as Adam, Georgia Morgan (Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Piccadilly Theatre) as Nina, Kelly Aaron (Dear Zoo LIVE! Leicester Curve) as Sue/Swing and Ollie Llewelyn-Williams (A Midsummer’s Night’s Dream, Minack Theatre) as Ruben/Swing.

On the announcement of Costa extending, he said: "I have loved every minute of playing Nikos in Mamma Mia! The Party over the last year, and I am thrilled to spend a little longer in this wonderful world created by Bjorn Ulvaeus and Sandi Toksvig. I can't wait to be joined by this stellar new cast to continue spreading the joy of ABBA's music."

From 24 July, they join existing cast members Rosemary Annabella Nkrumah as Debbie, Oscar Balmaseda as Fernando, Dawn Spence as Grandma, Allie Ho Chee (at certain performances) and Rosie Rowlands (at certain performances) as Bella, Emmanuel Alba as Carlos/Swing, Claudia Bradley as Loretta/Swing, Deschenes Graham as Joyce/Swing and Robban Hogstrom as Robin/Swing, along with the musicians John Donovan, Luke Higgins, Luke Roberts, Steve Rushton and Kathryn Tindall.

2024 marks the 50th anniversary of ABBA’s legendary winning performance of Waterloo at the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest and a trip to Nikos Taverna on the Greek Island of Skopelos (via The O2, London) is the perfect way to celebrate this milestone. Originating in Stockholm in 2016, MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY is celebrating its fifth anniversary in London this August and since opening at The O2, London in 2019, the critically acclaimed experience has welcomed nearly 500,000 guests from 110 countries.

Created by ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus, with the English book by Sandi Toksvig, MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY is London’s premier theatrical dining experience, bringing ABBA’s hits to life more vividly than ever before. As the sun sets in Skopelos, guests take their seats at Nikos’ family-run taverna where they enjoy a delicious four-course Greek feast whilst a romantic and heartwarming story unfolds all around them. Following the performance, which is filled with timeless ABBA anthems such as Mamma Mia, Dancing Queen and Waterloo, guests are encouraged to sing and dance the night away at a glittering ABBA disco.

MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY is executive produced by Björn Ulvaeus and Pophouse Entertainment and is currently booking until 15 June 2025 at The O2, London.

Comments