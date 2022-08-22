Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ann Hampton Callaway Announces London Dates For LETS FALL IN LOVE and FEVER

Learn more about the upcoming shows here!

UK / West End News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 22, 2022  
Ann Hampton Callaway Announces London Dates For LETS FALL IN LOVE and FEVER

Tony nominee pop, jazz singer, songwriter and actress Ann Hampton Callaway, today announces her return to London on 21 and 22 September with a musical valentine for all seasons in her show, Let's Fall in Love; a spellbinding and artfully crafted two-act show exploring the many facets of love performed at The Pheasantry Pizza Express.

Callaway has also created an exciting night of songs and stories that she will be debuting in London entitled Fever!: The Peggy Lee Century on 25 and 26 September. The show celebrates her inspiration and one of America's most beloved artists, Peggy Lee, and will be performed at Pizza Express Jazz Soho.

Ann Hampton Callaway said today: "I am thrilled to announce that I will be bringing my brand new show 'Fever!: The Peggy Lee Century' to London, along with my show 'Let's Fall in Love'. I can't wait to spend two wonderful nights exploring the many facets of love and another two offering a tribute to Peggy Lee's artistry."

LET'S FALL IN LOVE

Wednesday 21 and Thursday 22 September at 8pm

The night begins with beloved classics from the 20s to the 40s by Irving Berlin, Porter, Arlen, Gershwin and Kern. Then, in the second half, the celebration builds with gorgeous contemporary love songs by the Bergmans and beyond and her own compositions which have been recorded by Barbra Streisand and many others. Be there when this multi-award-winning artist gives us the perfect date night and a warm, musical hug for these complex times.

FEVER!: THE Peggy Lee CENTURY

Thursday 25 and Friday 26 September at 8pm


On the heels of Ann's Streisand Songbook symphonic triumph, this show celebrates the 100th birthday of the trailblazing woman who gave the world Fever, through six decades of iconic songs from sultry to sizzling. Fall under the spell of love songs from Peggy's swinging Benny Goodman days through decades of hits from film and recordings that earned this iconic singer-songwriter her powerhouse nickname, The female Frank Sinatra. Peggy Lee's granddaughter Holly Foster Wells will also be Ann's special guest for a brief Q and A after the show.

Ann Hampton Callaway is one of America's most gifted artists in pop and jazz. A leading champion of the great American Songbook, she's made her mark as a singer, pianist, composer, lyricist, arranger, actress, educator, TV host and producer. Voted by Broadwayworld.com as Performer of the Year and two years in a row as Best Jazz Vocalist, Ann is a born entertainer. She is best known for Tony-nominated performance in the hit Broadway musical Swing! and for writing and singing the theme song to the hit TV series The Nanny. She made her feature film debut opposite Angelina Jolie and Matt Damon in the Robert De Niro film The Good Shepherd, performing the standard Come Rain or Come Shine and recorded Isn't It Romantic? and The Nearness of You for Wayne Wong's Last Holiday starring Queen Latifah. Ann also wrote songs for the upcoming movie musical The Man Who Saved Paris starring Stanley Tucci and can be heard singing her original song Pourquoi in the soundtrack of Blind starring Alec Baldwin and Demi Moore. Callaway is a Platinum Award winning writer whose songs are featured on seven of Barbra Streisand's recent CD's. The only composer to have collaborated with Cole Porter, she has also written songs with Carole King, Rolf Lovland, Amanda McBroom and Shelby Lynn to name a few. Ann has recorded over 50 CDs as a soloist and guest and her latest CD Jazz Goes to the Movies debuted at #12 on the Billboard Jazz Chart and has been in high rotation on Siriusly Sinatra. Callaway's performances and recordings have garnered her The Theatre World Award, 15 MAC Awards, several Bistro Awards, The Mabel Mercer Award, The Johnny Mercer Award for Songwriting and The Blanton Peale Award for Positive Thinking. Ann also will be releasing two more albums in 2023.


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.




More Hot Stories For You


Cast Announced For THE BAND'S VISIT at Donmar WarehouseCast Announced For THE BAND'S VISIT at Donmar Warehouse
August 22, 2022

The Donmar Warehouse has announced the cast for the European première of David Yazbek and Itamar Moses' multi-Tony award-winning musical The Band's Visit, directed in a new production by Donmar Warehouse Artistic Director Michael Longhurst.Cast and onstage band: Alon Moni Aboutboul, Sharif Afifi, Jason Alder, Marc Antolin, Harel Glazer, Levi Goldmeier, Ido Gonen, Michal Horowicz, Emma Kingston, Shira Kravitz, Nitai Levi, Yali Topol Margalith, Ashley Margolis, Carlos Mendoza de Hevia, Miri Mesika, Peter Polycarpou, Ant Romero, Idlir Shyti, Maya Kristal Tenenbaum, Sargon Yelda, Baha Yetkin.
Linda Lavin Will Make London Concert Debut at Crazy Coqs with LOVE NOTESLinda Lavin Will Make London Concert Debut at Crazy Coqs with LOVE NOTES
August 22, 2022

Known to millions for playing the title character in the groundbreaking American television series, ‘Alice’, Ms. Lavin will be making her London concert debut at Crazy Coqs with her show: LOVE NOTES.
Satirical PRINCE ANDREW: THE MUSICAL Will Broadcast on Channel 4Satirical PRINCE ANDREW: THE MUSICAL Will Broadcast on Channel 4
August 22, 2022

'Prince Andrew: The Musical' will 'reimagine' the 2019 interview in which Andrew discussed his ties to Jeffrey Epstein, causing him to eventually step down from his royal duties.
Casting Announced Joining Simon Russell Beale in JOHN GABRIEL BORKMAN at the Bridge TheatreCasting Announced Joining Simon Russell Beale in JOHN GABRIEL BORKMAN at the Bridge Theatre
August 22, 2022

​​​​​​​Joining Simon Russell Beale in the title role, Clare Higgins as Gunhild Borkman and Lia Williams as Ella Rentheim, are Sebastian De Souza as Erhart Borkman, Daisy Ou as Frida Foldal, Laila Rouass as Fanny Wilton and Michael Simkins as Wilhelm Foldal who complete the cast for Henrik Ibsen's John Gabriel Borkman, in a new version by Lucinda Coxon at the Bridge Theatre.
Equity Calls on Forthcoming PM to Safeguard the Creative WorkforceEquity Calls on Forthcoming PM to Safeguard the Creative Workforce
August 18, 2022

Equity​, the performing arts and entertainment trade union, is calling on the forthcoming Prime Minister to adopt a 5-point plan to safeguard the future of the creative workforce. This includes abandoning Channel 4 privatisation, delivering sustainable long-term BBC funding, investing in the arts as part of Levelling Up, improving Universal Credit for creatives and protecting performers from unregulated artificial intelligence.