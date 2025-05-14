Andrew Lloyd Webber's STARLIGHT EXPRESS Deluxe Edition Album Will Be Released This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article







A new Deluxe Edition version of Andrew Lloyd Webber's STARLIGHT EXPRESS album, recorded with the 2024/25 cast of the London production at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre, has been announced.

The album, recorded at Air Edel Studios in London, was produced by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Matthew Brind and Andrei Basirov, will be released on Friday 30th May and is available to pre-order now.

The Deluxe Edition album contains 8 new, specially-commissioned remixes of some of the show's most popular tracks, which are released alongside the original cast recording.

Hudson Mohawke, producer on last year's hit album ‘BRAT' by Charli XCX has reworked ‘‘The Race' for this Deluxe Edition album, bringing a fresh, contemporary spin on the original track.

The album, which will be released digitally and across 3 fan collectible Limited Edition CD formats, will be available to purchase at The Troubadour Theatre and via https://starlightexpress.tmstor.es/. Starlight fans can get behind their favourite character from the show by streaming and collecting the deluxe edition albums. One team will be crowned champion on 6th May!

Seen by over 20 million people across the world, STARLIGHT EXPRESS is an electrifying experience, fully immersing audiences of all ages in a world of speed, songs and storytelling. The incredible cast of 40 whizz around and above, performing some of musical theatre's most beloved songs. As a child's train set magically comes to life and the engines race to become the fastest in the world, Rusty the steam train has little hope of winning until he is inspired by the legend of the ‘Starlight Express'.

The London return of STARLIGHT EXPRESS is now booking until March 2026, currently stars Jeevan Braich as Rusty, Kayna Montecillo as Pearl, Jade Marvin as Momma McCoy, Al Knott as Greaseball, Eve Humphrey as Dinah and Tom Pigram as Electra.

The STARLIGHT EXPRESS cast also includes Jamie Addison, Jessie Angell, Ollie Augustin, Charles Butcher, Renz Cardenas, Catherine Cornwall, Jamie Cruttenden, Kelly Downing, Isaac Edwards, Asher Forth, Sam Gallacher, Lucy Glover, Pablo Gómez Jones, Scott Hayward, Lilianna Hendy, Dante Hutchinson, Lewis Kidd, Hannah Kiss, Oscar Kong, Emily Martinez, Deearna Mclean, Marianthe Panas, David Peter-Brown, Harrison Peterkin, RED, Bethany Rose-Lythgoe, Charlie Russell, Gary Sheridan, Jessica Vaux, Jaydon Vijn, Lara Vina Uzcatia and Ashlyn Weekes.

The young actors are Aanya Devi Sharma, Buzz Fletcher, Shayan Ghai, Karin Narumi and Elliott Norrington.

Track List

Overture / Entry of Trains Rolling Stock Crazy I Am Me Whistle At Me Freight is Great Hydrogen AC/DC Pumping Iron Make Up My Heart Momma's Blues Starlight Express U.N.C.O.U.P.L.E.D Wide Smile The Race I Am The Starlight The Final Race One Rock ‘N' Roll Too Many I Do Light at the End of the Tunnel Starlight Express Megamix The Race (Hudson Mohawke Rework) Whistle At Me (Remix) Starlight Express (Rusty Remix) Hydrogen (Hydra Remix) AC/DC (Electra Remix) Make Up My Heart (Pearl Remix) Pumping Iron (Greaseball Remix) I Am Me (Dinah Remix)

Comments

