Andrew Lloyd Webber: I Will Vote For The Party That Prioritises Music in Schools

The composer was talking about the national plan for music education

By: Jan. 26, 2024

POPULAR

Michael Stuhlbarg Will Return to Broadway in Peter Morgan's PATRIOTS Photo 1 Michael Stuhlbarg Will Return to Broadway in Peter Morgan's PATRIOTS
Photos: Rob Madge Brings MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) to Broadway Photo 2 Photos: Rob Madge Brings MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) to Broadway
Caissie Levy to Reprise Role in NEXT TO NORMAL West End Transfer Photo 3 Caissie Levy to Reprise Role in NEXT TO NORMAL West End Transfer
TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Will Transfer to the West End in April Photo 4 TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Will Transfer to the West End in April

Andrew Lloyd Webber: I Will Vote For The Party That Prioritises Music in Schools

Andrew Lloyd Webber has said he will vote for whichever political party makes music in schools a priority.

Lord Lloyd Webber was speaking on BBC Politics East about the national plan for music education, which promises at least one hour of classroom music teaching for years 1 to 9.

"The government’s plan is all very well, a nice thing to read on paper, but if it is not actually funded then nothing can happen. And it is not funded, it is a series of bits and pieces... but it has not actually done anything." he said.

"Whoever actually does take it on, the idea of music in schools, will find it is an enormous vote winner...and I will support whichever party embraces music in schools," he said.

He said he had not received a reply to a letter about the subject that he had written to the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and that he would vote for the political party that backs the plan.

Lloyd Webber also expressed concern at local funding cuts to the arts.

"What theatre brings in to a town is extraordinary. If you cut the grants to those sorts of theatres you are also cutting a load of potential business in the towns themselves, there is a whole ecosystem around theatres – it’s the restaurants, the local laundry even. It is an extraordinary thing that theatre has tentacles that reach out everywhere," he said.

"Any arts cut of that kind is extremely short sighted and it tends to mean city centres become even emptier than they are now. It makes one despair."

Photo Credit: Michael Becker / FOX



RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Michael Ahomka-Lindsay Will Join CABARET at the Kit Kat Club in March Photo
Michael Ahomka-Lindsay Will Join CABARET at the Kit Kat Club in March

Michael Ahomka-Lindsay will join the company of CABARET at the KIT KAT CLUB as Clifford Bradshaw beginning Monday 11 March 2024.

2
THE COLOR PURPLE is Now in UK Cinemas; Soundtrack Also Available Now! Photo
THE COLOR PURPLE is Now in UK Cinemas; Soundtrack Also Available Now!

The highly-anticipated motion picture The Color Purple has been released today in UK cinemas. A film about empowerment, the film's accompanying soundtrack, ‘The Color Purple (Music From and Inspired By)', is also available now.

3
Bob Geldolf Has Been a Challenging Partner Says JUST FOR ONE DAY Writer John OFarrell Photo
'Bob Geldolf Has Been a Challenging Partner' Says JUST FOR ONE DAY Writer John O'Farrell

The writer of new Live Aid musical, Just For One Day, has said that Bob Geldof has been a challenge to work with on the show.

4
New Musical HERE & NOW, Featuring the Music of Steps, Will Premiere in November Photo
New Musical HERE & NOW, Featuring the Music of Steps, Will Premiere in November

The world premiere of HERE & NOW, a brand-new musical using the iconic music of UK pop band Steps, with an original book by Shaun Kitchener, will open at The Alexandra, Birmingham for a limited engagement from 9 – 24 November 2024.

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre. She is always keen to... (read more about this author)

Dirty Hare's GUNTER to Transfer to London's Royal CourtDirty Hare's GUNTER to Transfer to London's Royal Court
London's Imaginarium Gallery to Open with The History of Panto: An Immersive ExhibitLondon's Imaginarium Gallery to Open with The History of Panto: An Immersive Exhibit
Andrew Lloyd Webber: I Will Vote For The Party That Prioritises Music in SchoolsAndrew Lloyd Webber: I Will Vote For The Party That Prioritises Music in Schools
Tickets from £25 for BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICALTickets from £25 for BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL

Videos

Watch the 2024 West End Trailer For MATILDA THE MUSICAL Video
Watch the 2024 West End Trailer For MATILDA THE MUSICAL
Go Inside Opening Night Of Cirque Du Soleil's ALEGRÍA At Royal Albert Hall Video
Go Inside Opening Night Of Cirque Du Soleil's ALEGRÍA At Royal Albert Hall
Get A First Look at TILL THE STARS COME DOWN at the National Theatre Video
Get A First Look at TILL THE STARS COME DOWN at the National Theatre
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MOULIN ROUGE!
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

Recommended For You