Ameena Hamid and Grace Dickson Launch HD General Management

Ameena Hamid and Grace Dickson have teamed up to create HD General Management, a new company dedicated to delivering better wellbeing, access, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion, and Human Resource services in the arts.

Ameena and Grace were both growing frustrated at the lack of care plaguing the theatre and entertainment industry, with HDGM they will support producers, theatres, freelancers, agencies and organisations to place pastoral support at the heart of their work. Inspired by their rhubarb and custard logo, they offer a bespoke 'pick and mix' general management service, ensuring each relationship is tailored to specific organisations and projects.

With the creative industries reporting record levels of burn out and many theatre makers leaving the industry altogether in recent years, it is clear there is a need to find ways to revise working practice from the top down. By targeting issues around effective pastoral support, complaints processes, and recruitment alongside providing regular general management services, HDGM aims to redress this imbalance.

Ameena said "The show must go on, but let's make sure it goes on safely and sustainably. We know that producers and organisations care but the industry is not set up for it. As theatre diversifies and aims to better protect those who work in it, we want to provide the tools to make changes and respond to the times. HDGM aims to be the catalyst for the change we need and build structures that embed care in where the industry goes next."

Grace said "I'm excited to be teaming up with Ameena to begin refreshing the model of care and wellbeing across the theatre industry, as well as championing an emphasis on diversity and equality in general management. As the sector continues to recover, now is the time to analyse and invigorate the way we operate, and we hope HDGM can be a key part of supporting this change."

To find out more head to www.hdgeneralmanagement.com or contact Ameena on ameena@hdgeneralmanagement.com