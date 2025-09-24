Amber Davies Will Lead UK and Ireland Tour of LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL

Amber Davies will play Elle Woods in the brand-new Made at Curve production of the West End and Broadway smash-hit musical comedy LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL. The musical will tour the UK and Ireland in 2026, opening at Leicester’s Curve theatre on 7 February and touring until 7 January 2027.

Amber Davies most recently originated the role of Jordan Baker in the London production of The Great Gatsby, prior to this she starred as Vivian Ward in the UK Tour of Pretty Woman, Lorraine Baines in the West End production of Back to the Future The Musical and Campbell in Bring It On at London’s South Bank Centre. Amber made her professional theatre debut as Judy in the Original West End cast of 9 to 5 the Musical at the Savoy Theatre which she then continued to play on the UK tour. Whilst she prepared for the role, she filmed a documentary for ITVBe Amber and Dolly: 9 to 5, which involved her flying to Nashville to meet and interview Dolly Parton and then followed her journey from auditions to opening night. Her television credits include Love Island 2017, ITV (which she won), Dancing on Ice, ITV (semi-finalist) and Almost Never, CBBC/iPlayer.

Amber said “I'm absolutely thrilled to be playing the iconic role of Elle Woods in ROYO and Curve's new production of Legally Blonde. As a huge fan of the film and the musical, this part is the role of a lifetime, and I am honoured to be stepping into Elle’s perfect heels. I have always wanted to work with the incredible theatrical mind that is Nikolai Foster, and I am so excited to hit the road again and bring Laurence O'Keefe's incredible score back to the UK! Get ready Harvard... This is gonna be just like senior year except for funner!”

Further casting and creatives to be announced.

Based on the novel LEGALLY BLONDE by Amanda Browning and the iconic 2001 film of the same name starring Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Coolidge, the multi-award winning LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL features a book by Heather Hach and original music and lyrics by Laurence O’Keefe and Nell Benjamin.

LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL will be directed by Curve’s Artistic Director Nikolai Foster (Kinky Boots, The Wizard of Oz, A Chorus Line) and choreographed by Leah Hill (Kinky Boots, UK and Ireland tour, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Curve & UK Tour, The Wiz, Hope Mill Theatre) with musical supervision by Matt Spencer-Smith (Here & Now, Birmingham Alexandra & UK and Ireland tour, Dear Evan Hansen, UK tour), set design by Colin Richmond (The Little Big Things, Soho Place, The Wizard of Oz, UK tour), lighting design by Ben Cracknell (Clueless, Trafalgar Theatre, The Wizard of Oz, London Palladium) and sound design by Adam Fisher (Here & Now, UK & Ireland tour, Evita, London Palladium).

LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL comes hot off the heels of the sell-out tour of KINKY BOOTS, also directed by Foster and co-produced by Curve and ROYO.

“Whoever said orange is the new pink was seriously disturbed”