Amazon Prime Video Will Donate £500,000 to Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Olivia Colman's Theatre Community Fund

The streaming service is also donating £1m to a new grants scheme being set up by the Film and TV Charity.

Amazon Prime Video will make a £500,000 donation to Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Olivia Colman's Theatre Community Fund, BBC reports.

Prime Video is also donating £1m to a new grants scheme being set up by the Film and TV Charity. The streaming service has pledged $6m (£4.6m) in total to the theatre, TV and film industries in Europe.

"The creative community in Europe has been vital to our success in producing high-quality Amazon original TV series and movies," Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke said. "It is essential for us to help that community through this pandemic."

Read more on BBC.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, The Theatre Community Fund was conceived by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Olivia Colman and Francesca Moody as a longer-term supplement to other vital schemes already in existence. It will be dispersed and monitored by The Royal Theatrical Fund (RTF) in partnership with the Fleabag Support Fund (FSF).

RTF began in 1839, and since its reconstitution in 1979, the Board of Directors have awarded grants, both regular and special, to members of the theatrical profession. The RTF have been working in partnership with FSF since its inception in April 2020 to award hardship grants to those in the theatre profession who have been directly affected by Covid-19.

For the past several months, FSF has focused its efforts on raising significant funds to meet the unprecedented need within the UK theatre community to help feed their families, pay their rent or keep their health insurance due to the enormous impact of the pandemic. In May 2020, FSF disseminated its first wave of grants totaling over £83,000.

