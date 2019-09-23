Almeida Theatre's Production of THE DOCTOR Transfers to The West End In April 2020

Robert Icke's sold-out, five-star Almeida Theatre production, The Doctor, will transfer to the Duke of York's Theatre from 20 April - 11 July 2020, with press night on Wednesday 29 April. Olivier Award winner, Juliet Stevenson, 'delivering one of the peak performances of the theatrical year' (The Guardian), will reprise her role as Professor Ruth Wolff.

Throughout the West End run of The Doctor there will be 150 seats per performance for under £30. These include over 4000 great seats in the stalls and dress circle across the run which are exclusively available to under 30s, key workers and those receiving JSA or other government benefits.

The Doctor, by Robert Icke, very freely adapted from Professor Bernhardi by Arthur Schnitzler, has been critically lauded since its opening at the Almeida in August 2019. The production has designs by Hildegard Bechtler, lighting by Natasha Chivers, sound and composition by Tom Gibbons and casting by Julia Horan. Further casting to be announced in due course.

This is the third West End transfer for Robert Icke and Juliet Stevenson in as many years, following the critical and commercial smash-hit productions of Mary Stuart and Hamlet.

First, do no harm.

On an ordinary day, at a private hospital, a young woman fights for her life. A priest arrives to save her soul. Her doctor refuses him entry.

In a divisive time, in a divided nation, a society takes sides.

The production completes its run at the Almeida Theatre on 28 September 2019.

Juliet Stevenson said "I am beyond thrilled that The Doctor is transferring to the West End. We have been blown away by the extraordinary response it has had at the Almeida. I think the play speaks to our current times with eloquence, complexity, humour and compassion - and I am so delighted it will have a future life and reach new audiences. It is a joy to be part of, and I am so grateful to Robert Icke, the company, and to those who are making it possible for us to keep it alive and kicking into 2020."

Juliet Stevenson's previous work at the Almeida includes Mary Stuart, Hamlet and Duet for One (all also West End). She has worked extensively for the Royal Shakespeare Company, The National Theatre and the Royal Court, winning an Olivier award for her performance as Paulina in Death and The Maiden in 1991. Her other most recent theatre credits include Wings and Happy Days at the Young Vic. Her films include Let Me Go; Truly, Madly, Deeply; Bend it Like Beckham; When Did You Last See Your Father?; Being Julia; Pierrepoint; Mona Lisa Smile and Departure. Recent television work includes Riviera; One of Us; The Enfield Haunting; Atlantis and The Village. Other television work includes Place of Execution; The Accused; The Hour and White Heat. She was awarded the CBE in 1999. In addition to her Olivier award, she has been nominated a further four times and is five times BAFTA nominated for her film and television work.

The Doctor was Robert Icke's final production as Associate Director at the Almeida Theatre. His work at the Almeida includes adapting and directing The Wild Duck, Mary Stuart (also West End), Uncle Vanya, Oresteia (also West End) and 1984 (co-created with Duncan MacMillan, also Broadway, West End, national and international tours). As director, his other Almeida productions include Hamlet (also West End and screened on BBC2), The Fever and Mr Burns. Elsewhere, his recent work includes The Crucible (Theater Basel), Oedipus (Toneelgroep Amsterdam and Edinburgh International Festival) and Orestie (Schauspiel Stuttgart, awarded the Kurt-Hübner-Regiepreis). His future work includes Ivanov (Schauspiel Stuttgart) and Children of Nora (Toneelgroep Amsterdam). He has won the UK Theatre Award, the Critics' Circle Award and the Evening Standard Theatre Award for Best Director, and is the youngest ever winner of the Olivier Award for Best Director.





