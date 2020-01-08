Alice Fearn and Emma Hatton Will Perform In THE SPARK OF CREATION Gala Fundraiser Celebrating Stephen Schwartz at Park Theatre

West End stars Alice Fearn and Emma Hatton will, for one night only, star in The Spark of Creation, a Gala Fundraiser celebrating the work of Stephen Schwartz, at Park Theatre, London on Sunday 19 January. Both actresses are known for playing the role of Elphaba in Schwartz's smash-hit musical Wicked. The evening is presented by Aria Entertainment and Hope Mill Theatre, while their production of RAGS The Musical (book by Joseph Stein, revised book by David Thompson, lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and music by Charles Strouse, directed by Bronagh Lagan) performs at Park Theatre, London from 9 January to 8 February 2020.

Some of Stephen Schwartz's favourite compositions will be performed by artists from previous Aria Entertainment and Hope Mill Theatre productions, including Carolyn Maitland, who stars as Rebecca in the forthcoming production of RAGS The Musical, Natalie Green, Simbi Akande and Soophia Foroughi, who are about to appear in Schwartz's new West End musical The Prince of Egypt and who appeared in Hair and Putting it Together, Laura Harrison, who starred in Hope Mill Theatre's first-ever production of Parade, Luke Bayer, who appeared in Yank! and who is known for Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Andrew Patrick-Walker, who appeared in Hair, and Genevieve Nicole, who starred in Hope Mill Theatre and Aria Entertainment's production of Schwartz's Pippin.

There will also be a panel discussion and an audience Q&A with the world-renowned composer and lyricist responsible for many of the world's most loved musicals, including Wicked, Children of Eden, Pippin and Godspell, hosted by Aria Entertainment and Hope Mill Theatre founders Katy Lipson, Joseph Houston and William Whelton.

All proceeds from the evening will go towards funds needed to stage RAGS The Musical for its limited run at Park Theatre. Tickets are on sale now.





