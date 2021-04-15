Aimie Atkinson, Cassidy Janson, Lucie Jones, Cedric Neal and Julian Ovenden Confirmed For First MONDAY NIGHT AT THE APOLLO

The line up has been confirmed for the first concert of the series for Monday Night at the Apollo - which will be performed in front of a socially distanced audience at the Apollo Theatre on Shaftesbury Avenue on Monday 24 May, and simultaneously livestreamed to viewers at home via the theatre discovery platform Thespie, which is dedicated to bringing the best live and recorded theatre to audiences around the world.

Aimie Atkinson (Six, Pretty Woman), Cassidy Janson (&Juliet, Beautiful), Lucie Jones (Waitress, Rent), Cedric Neal (Chess, Mowtown the Musical) and Julian Ovenden (South Pacific, Downton Abbey) will join on-stage for an intimate night of music and theatrical chat, featuring ovation worthy performances of songs from their favourite genres. Host Greg Barnett (Miss Littlewood, Swallows and Amazons) invites his audience behind the curtain to catch these castmates as you've never seen them before. Sharing their most cherished memories and experiences from their careers, alongside performances of music personal to them, West End royalty celebrate the craft and industry they've so dearly missed.

Monday Night at the Apollo has been conceived of to support the theatre industry, and a percentage of profits will be donated to Acting for Others, an organisation made up of 14 individual theatrical charities.

Tickets are on sale now for all three concerts: Monday 24 May, Monday 14 June and Monday 5 July. The producers will continue to review each date as it approaches and react according to government guidelines at the time. Line ups for the second and third concerts will be announced soon.

Book at https://www.nimaxtheatres.com/shows/monday-night-at-the-apollo/.

Producers Greg Barnett and Hugh Summers said, "We're excited to be announcing the first of our all-star line-ups for 'Monday Night At The Apollo'. We have five of British Theatre's best performers joining us for this night to celebrate the re-opening of our wonderful industry and we simply cannot wait to be out on stage performing in front of a live audience. We are thrilled that all three performances will also still be live-streamed to viewers at home via Thespie.com. The industry faces huge challenges in its recovery and we still hope to be able to raise funds for the charity 'Acting For Others' to support the thousands of freelancers who continue to be hit hardest as our sector begins to slowly reawaken. Theatre and its audiences know how vital it will be to support each other on the road to recovery and in these seemingly crucial final months, we ask your support, kindness, and most of all your theatrical presence, as we embark on our journey back to the stage. Public health and the safety of our audiences are still our utmost priority and the performances will adhere to the current government guidelines."

This concert series is musically directed by George Dyer, and produced by Greg Barnett and Hugh Summers for Wild Mountain Productions Ltd.