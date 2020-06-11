After Hours West End Launches Two Weeks Of Live Cabarets - 'The Lockdown Sessions'

Commencing on Monday 15th June and running every evening at 7pm until Saturday 27th June, After Hours West End are providing a platform for this year's graduates as well as seasoned musical theatre pros.

After Hours West End Artistic Director Drew Baker says 'We are keen to showcase some of the incredible talent graduating from theatre schools this year, and we felt that AHWE was the perfect channel to be able to do that. We also want as many people as possible to see these great performers, so we have decided to make the cabarets free of charge. However, we would love it if people watching donated to Black Pride.'

Taking part in the sessions are - Conor Mellor, Molly Amelia Jenkins, Sophie Spencer, Alba Ramos, Ciaran Ashton, Amber Hegarty, Lucy Moore, Mia Jae, Saskia Alexander, Liam Gartland, Phillipa Rose, Aoife Kenny, Ailesha Austen, Ella McCready, Michael Cosgrove, Ayesha Stanley, Catrin Mai Edwards, Yasmine Potter, Lewis Snell, Alvaro Belchi, Joely Colleen Emms, Georgia Lennon, Eleanor Shannon, Joseph Porton, Amelia Atherton, Megan Jobling, Katie Ramshaw, Gregory George, Ross Harmon, Megan Davies - Truin, Nathan Routledge and Glain Rhys.

Alongside them will be - Matt Pagan (Collabro), Steph Parry (Mamma Mia, 42nd Street), Pearce Barron (Hairspray), Harry Mills (Pirate Queen) as well as Lois Morgan Gay, George Cracker, Jordan Carr, Scarlett Maltman, James Mateo - Salt, Thomas Macfarlane and more.

Jamie Body will host the event.

Ben Papworth is Musical Supervisor

Casting by Maven and Associates

