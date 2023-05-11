Additional Venues Announced For UK Tour of 2:22 A GHOST STORY

The tour opens at Bath Theatre Royal on 1 September 2023, and it will visit venues across the UK until May 2024, with casting to be announced shortly. 

An additional 10 venues have been announced for the UK tour of the critically acclaimed, smash hit, supernatural thriller 2:22 - A Ghost Story.

Joining the previously announced venues are Festival Theatre Edinburgh, Cardiff New Theatre, Wycombe Swan Theatre, His Majesty's Theatre Aberdeen, Churchill Theatre Bromley, Liverpool Empire, Hall for Cornwall Truro, Blackpool Grand, New Theatre Hull, and Sunderland Empire. The tour opens at Bath Theatre Royal on 1 September 2023, and it will visit venues across the UK until May 2024, with casting to be announced shortly.

The additional venues are announced ahead of the opening at the Apollo Theatre this Sunday, which marks a record-breaking fifth transfer for the show. The tour will bring this edge-of-your-seat thriller to audiences across the country.

Written by award-winning writer Danny Robins, creator of the hit BBC podcast The Battersea Poltergeist, and directed by Matthew Dunster and Isabel Marr; 2:22 is an adrenaline-filled night where secrets emerge and ghosts may, or may not, appear...

Danny Robins said: "I'm so pleased to announce that EVEN MORE audiences across the UK will be able to experience the spine-tingling thrills of 2:22 - A Ghost Story. I can guarantee that every audience, from Truro to Aberdeen, will laugh, scream, cry, and jump out of their seats at this ghostly tale."

What do you believe? And do you dare discover the truth?

"THERE'S SOMETHING IN OUR HOUSE. I HEAR IT EVERY NIGHT, AT THE SAME TIME"

Jenny believes her new home is haunted, but her husband Sam isn't having any of it. They argue with their first dinner guests, old friend Lauren and new partner Ben. Can the dead really walk again? Belief and scepticism clash, but something feels strange and frightening, and that something is getting closer, so they're going to stay up... until 2:22... and then they'll know.

The production premiered at the Noel Coward Theatre, starring Lily Allen, Julia Chan, Hadley Fraser, and Jake Wood, where it won the WhatsOnStage award for Best Play. It then transferred to the Gielgud Theatre for 10 weeks, starring Stephanie Beatriz, James Buckley, Elliot Cowan, and Giovanna Fletcher, which completed its run on 12 February 2021. For the first season at the Criterion (May - September 2022), the cast included Tom Felton, Mandip Gill, Sam Swainsbury, and Beatriz Romilly, the second season, launching in September, starred Laura Whitmore, Matt Willis, Felix Scott, and Tamsin Carroll.

The box office record-breaking run at the Lyric cast includes Cheryl, Jake Wood, Scot Karim, and Louise Ford, concluded its run on 23 April. The newly announced cast - Sophia Bush (Lauren), Ricky Champ (Ben), Clifford Samuel (Sam), and Jaime Winstone (Jenny) - will begin their run at the Apollo Theatre on 14 May.

2:22 - A Ghost Story features set design by Anna Fleischle, costume design by Cindy Lin, lighting design by Lucy Carter, sound by Ian Dickinson for Autograph Sound and illusions by Chris Fisher. Casting by Matilda James.

2:22 - A Ghost Story is produced by Tristan Baker and Charlie Parsons for Runaway Entertainment, Isobel David and Kater Gordon.

Tour Dates

Bath Theatre Royal
1 - 9 Sep 7.30pm; matinees Thur & Sat 2.30pm
Press Night 6 Sep

The Marlowe Canterbury
12 - 16 Sep 7.30pm; matinees Thur & Sat 2.30pm

Newcastle Theatre Royal
19 - 23 Sep 7.30pm; matinees Thur 2pm & Sat 2.30pm

Festival Theatre Edinburgh - newly announced on sale now

26 - 30 Sep 7.30pm; matinees Thur & Sat 2.30pm

Milton Keynes Theatre
3 - 7 Oct 7.30pm; matinees Wed and Sat 2.30pm

Norwich Theatre Royal
10 - 14 Oct 7.30pm; matinees Wed & Sat 2.30pm

Southampton Mayflower
17 - 21 Oct 7.30pm; matinees Thur & Sat 2pm

Brighton Theatre Royal
24 - 28 Oct 7.30pm; matinees Thur & Sat 2.30pm

Salford Lowry
31 Oct (Halloween) - 4 Nov 7.30pm; matinees Thur & Sat 2pm

Curve Theatre, Leicester
7 - 11 Nov 7.30pm; matinees Thur & Sat 2.15pm

Belfast Grand Opera House
14 - 18 Nov 7.30pm; matinees Thur & Sat 2.30pm

Glasgow Kings Theatre
21 - 25 Nov 7.30pm; matinees Wed & Sat 2.30pm

Plymouth Theatre Royal
28 Nov - 2 Dec 7.30pm; matinees Thur & Sat 2.30pm

Northampton Royal & Derngate
5 - 13 Jan 7.30pm; matinees Wed & Sat 2.30pm

Birmingham Alexandra Theatre
16 - 20 Jan 7.30pm; matinees Wed & Sat 2.30pm

Cardiff New Theatre - newly announced and on sale now

23 - 27 Jan 7.30pm; matinees Wed & Sat 2.30pm

Wycombe Swan Theatre - newly announced and on sale now

30 Jan - 3 Feb 7.30pm; matinees Thur & Sat 2.30pm

Sheffield Lyceum - on sale 24 June
13 - 17 Feb 7.45pm; matinees Thur 2pm & Sat 2.30pm

Wolverhampton Grand
20 - 24 Feb 7.30pm; matinees Wed & Sat 2.30pm

His Majesty's Theatre Aberdeen - newly announced and on sale now

27 Feb - 2 March 7.30pm; matinees Thur & Sat 2pm

Churchill Theatre Bromley - newly announced and on sale now

12 - 16 March 7.30pm; matinees Thus & Sat 2.30pm

Richmond Theatre
26 - 30 March 7.30pm; matinees Wed & Sat 2.30pm

Liverpool Empire - newly announced and on sale now

2 - 6 April 7.30pm; matinees Wed & Sat 2.30pm

Woking Theatre
9 - 13 Apr 7.30pm; matinees Wed & Sat 2.30pm

Hall for Cornwall Truro - newly announced and on sale now

16 - 20 April, 7.30pm; matinees Thur & Sat 2.30pm

Blackpool Grand - newly announced and on sale now
23 - 27 April 7.30pm; matinees Wed, Thur & Sat 2.30pm

York Grand Opera House
30 Apr - 4 May 7.30pm; matinees Wed & Sat 2.30pm

Nottingham Theatre Royal
7 - 11 May 7.30pm; matinees Thur 2pm & Sat 2.30pm

New Theatre Hull - newly announced and on sale now
14 - 18 May 7.30pm; matinees Thur & Sat 2.30pm

Sunderland Empire - newly announced and on sale now
21 - 25 May 7.30pm; matinees Wed & Sat 2.30pm



