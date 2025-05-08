Adam Guettel's MYTHS & HYMNS to be Presented at Union Chapel

Some of the West End’s finest performers will bring Adam Guettel’s stunning song cycle to life in Union Chapel at 7.30pm on Friday 18 July.



As the setting sun filters through Union Chapel’s beautiful stained-glass windows, experience this powerful and compelling musical journey - resonant with themes of faith and yearning - sweeping from romantic ballads to rock, gospel and R&B.



Inspired by Greek mythology and all forms of religion across the ages, Myths & Hymns explores our intrinsic need to connect with something or someone greater than ourselves in the pursuit of meaning and enlightenment.



Starring Luke Bayer, Kelly Mathieson, Christian Maynard, Sharon Rose, Obioma Ugoala, Emma Williams* with direction by Annabel Mutale Reed and musical direction by Leo Munby – this will be a majestic night of music. *Cast may be subject to change.



Multi-award-winning American composer and lyricist Adam Guettel first made his mark with Floyd Collins, for which he wrote the music and lyrics. The musical premiered off Broadway in 1996 and has just been nominated for six 2025 Tony Awards for its Broadway debut at the Lincoln Centre Theater, where it opened this April.



Guettel earned widespread acclaim for The Light in the Piazza (2005), a musical romance that won him two Tony Awards for Best Original Score and Best Orchestrations. He was also Tony-nominated for his work on the Aaron Sorkin play To Kill a Mockingbird (2019) and for his musical Days of Wine and Roses (2024).



Myths & Hymns premiered off-Broadway at The Public Theater, under the title Saturn Returns, on 31 March 1998 and had its London premiere at Finborough Theatre on 22 April 2007.