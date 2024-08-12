Adam Gillen and Katherine Langford Join CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB in the West End

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



All new casting has been announced for the West End production of CABARET at the KIT KAT CLUB. From 23 September 2024, Olivier nominee Adam Gillen will play The Emcee and Golden Globe nominee Katherine Langford will play Sally Bowles.

Also joining the cast on 23 September will be Daniel Bowerbank as Clifford Bradshaw, Fred Haig as Ernst Ludwig, Xenoa Campbell-Ledgister, Sam Darius, Adrian Grove, Justin-Lee Jones,Alexandra Regan, Marina Tavolieri, Ben Simon Wilson, Anne-Marie Wojna and Lucy Young.

Continuing in the show will be Sally Ann Triplett as Fraulein Schneider, Fenton Gray as Herr Schultz, Jessica Kirton as Fraulein Kost/Fritzie, Damon Gould, El Haq Latief, Ela Lisondra, Hícaro Nicolai, Andy Rees and Patrick Wilden.

Adam Gillen and Katherine Langford’s final performance will be on Saturday 25 January 2025.

CABARET recently celebrated the milestone of 1000 performances at the KIT KAT CLUB and is currently booking until May 2025.

Adam Gillen’s many theatre credits include Killer Joe at Trafalgar Studios for which he was nominated for an Olivier Award for Best Supporting Actor, Amadeus at The National Theatre, I, Joan, Henry VIII and Romeo and Juliet at Shakespeare’s Globe, Wendy and Peter for the Royal Shakespeare Company, The School for Scandal at the Barbican, The Door Never Closes at the Almeida and most recently The Caretaker at Chichester Festival Theatre. Adam is probably best known to TV audiences as Liam Conroy in the hit ITV series Benidorm. His other TV credits include Brian in Channel 4’s Fresh Meat and most recently Boat Story for the BBC.

Katherine Langford’s film credits include: critically acclaimed blockbuster Knives Out, which earned her a Satellite Award as part of Best Ensemble: Motion Picture, Love, Simon, and Spontaneous. TV audiences will know Katherine best from the hit Netflix series 13 Reasons Why, for which she was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress, before going on to lead the epic Netflix series, Cursed, and AACTA-nominated limited series Savage River (ABC). Cabaret marks Katherine’s West End debut.

Daniel Bowerbank trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art. His theatre credits include Machinal at for the Old Vic and Theatre Royal, Bath and The Merchant of Venice at Shakespeare’s Globe.

The prologue company are Rachel Benson, Ami Benton, Onyemachi Ejimofor, Joseph Hardy, Liz Kamille, Andrew Linnie, Aine Mcloughlin, Jack William Parry, Jazmyn Raikes, Oliver Stockley and Ena Yamaguchi.

Katherine Langford is not scheduled to appear on Wednesday 25 September at 2.00pm, Thursday 3 October at 7.30pm, Wednesday 9 October at 2.00pm, Wednesday 16 October at 2.00pm, Thursday 24 October at 7.30pm, Wednesday 30 October at 2.00pm, Thursday 7 November at 7.30pm, Wednesday 13 November at 2.00pm, Thursday 21 November at 7.30pm, Wednesday 27 November at 2.00pm, Thursday 5 December at 7.30pm, Wednesday 11 December at 2.00pm, Thursday 19 December at 7.30pm, Monday 30 December at 7.30pm, Friday 3 January at 2.00pm, Wednesday 8 January at 2.00pm, Thursday 16 January at 7.30pm and Wednesday 22 January at 2.00pm.

Nic Myers will play the role of Sally Bowles on Wednesday 25 September at 2.00pm, Thursday 3 October at 7.30pm and Wednesday 9 October at 2.00pm. From Wednesday 16 October. Anne-Marie Wojna will play the role of Sally Bowles once a week on the dates detailed above.

This unique production of CABARET opened in December 2021 to critical and audience acclaim, widely praised as the ultimate theatrical experience. In April 2022 it won a record-breaking seven Olivier Awards. The production has also won three prestigious Critics Circle Awards as well as the Evening Standard Theatre Award for Best Design for designer Tom Scutt.

The Tony award winning Broadway production of CABARET starring Eddie Redmayne and Gayle Rankin opened in April at the KIT KAT CLUB at the August Wilson Theatre.

Transforming one of London’s most famous theatres with an in-the-round auditorium and reimagined spaces, before the show guests are invited to enjoy and explore the Kit Kat Club with pre-show entertainment, drinks and dining all on offer. When booking, guests receive a 'club entry time' to allow enough time to take in the world of the Kit Kat Club before the show starts. But of course, the show really starts when you first join us in the club…

One of the most successful musicals of all time CABARET features the songs Wilkommen, Don’t Tell Mama, Mein Herr, Maybe This Time, Money and the title number. It has music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, book by Joe Masteroff. Based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood.

CABARET is directed by Rebecca Frecknall, set and costume design is by Tom Scutt with choreography by Julia Cheng. Musical supervision is by Jennifer Whyte and musical direction is by Ben Ferguson with lighting design by Isabella Byrd and sound design by Nick Lidster. The casting director is Stuart Burt and the original associate director and prologue director is Jordan Fein. The prologue composer and musical director is Angus MacRae.

