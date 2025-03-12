Adam Dannheisser, Lara Pulver and Beverley Klein Will Reprise Roles in FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at the Barbican

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following 13 nominations for this year’s Olivier Awards, principal casting has been announced for this summer’s run of the critically acclaimed production of Fiddler on the Roof at the Barbican Theatre from 24 May until 19 July. This strictly limited residency follows a triumphant sold-out season at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre last year.

Reprising their Olivier nominated starring roles are Adam Dannheisser (nominated for Best Actor in a musical) who plays Tevye, Lara Pulver (nominated for Best Actress in a musical) who plays Golde, and Beverley Klein (nominated for Best Actress in a supporting role in a musical) who plays Yente. Further casting will be announced soon.

This must-see theatrical event of 2025 has also been nominated for a further 10 Olivier Awards - Best Musical Revival, Best Director, Best Set Design, Best Costume Design, Best Lighting Design, Best Theatre Choreographer, Best Sound Design and Outstanding Musical Contribution. Together with Best Actor in a supporting role in a musical and a second nomination for Best Actress in a supporting role in a musical.

Adam Dannheisser said: “So incredibly excited and grateful to have the opportunity to revisit this role, this play, this cast and team and the proud, brave world of Anatevka.”

Lara Pulver said: “After our acclaimed, sold-out run at Regent’s Park, I am thrilled to be part of this magical production for its limited run at the Barbican. I hope many more will be swept up by our stellar cast of musicians and actors and will find it as thought provoking, entertaining and infinitely hummable as this iconic show can be.”

Beverley Klein said: “I’m so excited to be returning to the Barbican after 40 years, where we rehearsed and performed the original production of ‘Les Misérables’. I’m back there at last with our wonderful production of ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ direct from Regent’s Park and I’m so happy to be playing Yente once more.”

The Barbican run will be followed by a major five-month UK and Ireland tour from 24 July until 6 December (tour cast to be announced soon). This will be the first UK tour of this classic musical in over 12 years – offering audiences around the UK and Ireland a rare opportunity to see this musical masterpiece in an acclaimed new production, direct from the West End. See listings below for venues.

Fiddler on the Roof is one of the greatest musicals of all time with one of the finest scores ever written featuring: ‘If I Were A Rich Man’, ‘Tradition’, ‘Matchmaker’ and ‘Sunrise, Sunset’, this classic musical of joy, revolution and community is an exuberant celebration of love and life.

This electrifying masterpiece is the next in the series of great summer musicals at the Barbican, as part of the partnership between Trafalgar Theatre Productions and the Barbican. This follows the previous smash-hit summer classic musical extravaganzas Anything Goes, Kiss Me, Kate and the multi-award-winning new musical A Strange Loop.

This is a rare opportunity to catch this “liberating, exuberant” (Evening Standard) production, led by the powerhouse creative team of director Jordan Fein (Oklahoma, Young Vic), choreographer Julia Cheng (Cabaret) and designer Tom Scutt (Winner of the 2024 Tony Award for Cabaret).

It’s 1905 in the tiny village of Anatevka where Tevye, a Jewish milkman, lives his life by their proud traditions. For his five daughters, that means a visit from the matchmaker. As each daughter challenges his beliefs, against the backdrop of a changing world, can Tevye hold on to his roots, or must he bend to the will of his children and learn to embrace the unfamiliar?

