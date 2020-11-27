Aaron Lee Lambert and Rachel Mason Release Charity Single 'Make A Start' Today

West End actor Aaron Lee Lambert (Hamilton) and singer-songwriter Rachel Mason have released a charity single inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement. With a lead vocal by Lambert and backing vocals by fellow Hamilton cast member Sharon Rose (Jingle Jangle) and Hamilton alumnus Waylon Jacobs, "Make A Start" is an uplifting anthem that aims to unite and inspire in a time of disconnection and division.

Aaron Lee Lambert: "When my friend Rachel Mason, who I worked with on Sing: Ultimate A Cappella for Sky One a few years back, approached me in June about collaborating on a song, it felt like the perfect opportunity for us to reconnect during lockdown, respond to the BLM protests happening worldwide, and reignite my love of writing music. Over the months that followed, Rachel and I slowly pieced together what would become 'Make A Start'.

The team at Bare Wall Studios came on board to create a track, mix, and master. My dearest pals Sharon and Waylon so graciously agreed to sing BVs. And from 3 separate flats in London and a studio in Bristol, we managed to remotely record the vocals. Rachel and I can't thank Bare Wall, Sharon, and Waylon enough for donating their time and talents to this project."

All proceeds from "Make A Start" will go to Babbasa and The Black Ticket Project. Babbasa is a Bristol-based social enterprise offering support services for the benefit of young people from less advantaged communities. The Black Ticket Project is an award-winning bridge organisation fostering cultural access points for Black young people.

https://babbasa.com/

https://www.patreon.com/blackticketproject

"Make A Start" is available on Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music.

Aaron Lee Lambert is an actor, singer, and writer based in London. He is currently Principal Standby in Hamilton at the Victoria Palace Theatre. Other West End credits include Sunset Boulevard (London Coliseum), Miss Saigon (Prince Edward), Sweeney Todd (London Coliseum), URINETOWN The Musical (Apollo), Shrek The Musical (Theatre Royal Drury Lane), and Sister Act (London Palladium). He wrote book, music, and lyrics for From Up Here, which was originally produced in 2012 by Perfect Pitch. The original production of From Up Here is available on Digital Theatre, Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music. @aleelambert

Rachel Mason is a multi-award-winning singer, songwriter, vocal coach, public speaker, workshop leader and musical director based in Bristol. Applauded as "an inspiration" by Prince Harry for her extensive work supporting young musicians, Rachel is the only musician to have been crowned Freelancer of the Year. She runs an artist management business, record label and multiple choirs alongside her charity work and raising her two young children. www.rachelmasonmusic.com

