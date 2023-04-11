Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

AUSTENTATIOUS will Feature in Regent's Park Open Air Theatre's MOREoutdoor Events This Summer


Regent's Park Open Air Theatre have announced MOREoutdoor events showcasing comedy, theatre, music and outdoor cinema for summer 2023.

Alistair Green: What Are We Like Eh?
Sunday 28 May 2023, 8.45pm

"This spring join me, viral sensation and highly successful (got asked to be the voice of a cartoon dog on an advert for Tesco bank last week whatevs ?) entertainment legend Alistair Green as I present, in person, my definitive portrait of modern Britain. Followed by a Q&A afterwards, like you'd do with a proper film-maker (which I am)." ⁠


Tim Key: Mulberry
Sunday 4 June 2023, 8.30pm

Tim Key (Alan Partridge, The Witchfinder, Tim Key's Late Night Poetry Programme) is back with an all-new show. Ruminations about the great indoors with a bit of stamping around. Velour tracksuit, continental lagers, some "poetry".

Tim Key's new book, Here We Go Round The Mulberry Bush is available to buy at all good bookshops and at www.utterandpress.co.uk.


Bridget Christie & Friends
Sunday 9 July 2023, 7.45pm

The multi award-winning comedian, Taskmaster icon, and star of her acclaimed BBC Radio 4 series and hotly-awaiting upcoming Channel 4 sitcom (The Change) - BRIDGET CHRISTIE - plays the Open Air Theatre, alongside performances from several specially-chosen special guests (to be revealed soon).


Austentatious: An Improvised Jane Austen Novel
Sunday 16 July 2023, 7.45pm

The award-winning smash-hit comedy, as seen in the West End and heard on Radio 4. The all-star Austentatious cast will improvise a hilarious new Jane Austen novel, inspired entirely by a title from the audience. Performed in period costume with live musical accompaniment, it's a riotous, razor-sharp show where swooning is guaranteed.

The revolving Austentatious cast include numerous, award-winning TV and Radio starring performers, including Rachel Parris (The Mash Report, Live at the Apollo), Cariad Lloyd (QI, Inside No.9, Griefcast, The Witchfinder), Joseph Morpurgo (Radio 4, Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee), Andrew Hunter Murray (No Such Thing As A Fish) and more.

Sarah Pascoe: Success Story
Sunday 13 August 2023, 7.45pm

Sara decided she wanted to be famous at 14 years old. Since then, she has auditioned for Barrymore, scared Pete Burns and ruined Hugh Grant's birthday - but look at her now... (please look, she needs you to look. And clap. And laugh. And then clap again).

The star of BBC2 stand-up special Sara Pascoe: LadsLadsLads is back with a brand-new stand-up show! Sara Pascoe is a highly acclaimed comedian, writer, and actor. She wrote and starred in her recent BBC2 sitcom Out Of Her Mind, and is the celebrated host of BBC2's The Great British Sewing Bee, BBC's Last Woman On Earth, Dave's Comedians Giving Lectures and Comedy Central's Guessable.

Sara also wrote and performed the BBC Radio 4 series Modern Monkey and the BBC2 short Sara Pascoe vs Monogamy, which was inspired by her first book Animal. Her second book, Sex Power Money, was a Sunday Times bestseller, and the accompanying podcast of the same name garnered millions of listens and multiple award nominations during its run.

BBC Big Band: Summer Swing
Sunday 3 September, 7.45pm

Featuring special guests Claire Martin OBE and Iain Mackenzie

The internationally acclaimed BBC Big Band, are joined by the incredible vocal talents of Claire Martin and Iain Mackenzie, for an evening of swinging classics in the unique setting of Regent's Park Open Air Theatre.

A truly world-class evening of music, inspired by the legendary stars of Swing and Big Band - including the likes of Frank Sinatra, Bobby Darrin, and Nat 'King' Cole, through to Ella Fitzgerald and Peggy Lee. Also featured will be music celebrating the great Swing Bands and composers of the 20th Century, such as Duke Ellington, Count Basie and Benny Goodman

A unique evening of feel-good music inspired by the great swing and jazz artists, from one of the world's finest jazz orchestra's!

Luna Cinema Presents

ELVIS
Sunday 20 August 2023, 8.15pm
Baz Luhrmann's latest sensation Elvis explores the life and music of Presley from childhood to the 'King of Rock N' Roll'. Packed with glittering outfits, stellar acting and the iconic tunes to match, the pop-biopic delivers a masterpiece of colossal measures - one you won't want to miss!

GREASE
Sunday 10 September 2023, 7.45pm
The iconic black spandex outfit, the hickey from Kenickie, the way they hit that note at the end of "Su-u-mmer Niiiiiiiii-iiiiights".... join Danny, Sandy, Rizzo, Kenickie and the gang as they navigate high school romances and friendships, accompanied by a soundtrack we all know inside out. It's Greased Lightning!!!

Regent's Park Open Air Theatre's 2023 season also includes the award-winning musical Once On This Island (10 May-10 June) directed by Ola Ince. Ben Okri's Every Leaf A Hallelujah (22 May - 10 June), adapted by Chinonyerem Odimba for ages 4+ and their families, performed on the Theatre Lawn. Robin Hood: The Legend. Re-written (17 June - 22 July) written by Carl Grose and commissioned by Regent's Park Open Air Theatre with direction by Melly Still.

The Tempest re-imagined for everyone aged six and over (30 June - 22 July), revised and directed by Jennifer Tang in a co-production with the Unicorn Theatre. Musical La Cage aux Folles (29 July - 16 September), directed by Artistic Director Timothy Sheader with a book by Harvey Fierstein, music and lyrics by Jerry Herman, and based on the play by Jean Poiret. Finally, this summer, Nicoll Entertainment's Dinosaur World Live (11 August - 3 September) returns to the Open Air Theatre, written and directed by Derek Bond.

Priority booking for members: 11am, Tuesday 11 April, Public booking: 11am, Friday 14th April




