ACORN ANTIQUES THE MUSICAL Comes to Shaftesbury Theatre and Adds Additional Performance at Manchester Opera House

Hope Mill Theatre has announced that the special fundraising concert of ACORN ANTIQUES THE MUSICAL will have one night at the Shaftesbury Theatre, London, on Sunday 9 November 2025 at 7:30pm. In addition, due to popular demand for the concert on Sunday 2 November 2025, a second performance at Manchester Opera House has been added on Sunday 16 November 2025 at 5pm.

The concert will be directed by Hope Mill's own Joseph Houston and William Whelton with musical direction and supervision by Nigel Lilley and choreography by Sammy Murray.

Tickets for the new performances will go on-sale from 10am today, Monday 30 June.

Come along to Manchesterford, a place full of quaint, old-fashioned shops such as "Acorn Antiques" run by sisters Miss Babs and Miss Berta. They are assisted by business partner Mr Clifford, elderly tea lady Mrs Overall, and two 'pitiful adolescents'. But before long their cosy world faces a threat from developers, who want to turn their high street into a collection of coffee bars and sexy underwear shops. As the plot unfolds, Miss Babs and Miss Berta are faced with financial woes and family secrets, including a lost triplet sister. Will the innocent antique dealers fight off the developers and a sinister loan shark? Can they find the missing will of their father? And will Miss Berta ever find true love?

This laugh out loud musical parody will be sure to have you rolling in the aisles and toe tapping along…so grab yourself a macaroon and don't miss this special one-off performance.

Star cast and further creative team to be announced.

Victoria Wood originally wrote Acorn Antiques as a weekly slot in her sketch show, Victoria Wood As Seen on TV. She based it on the long-running serial Crossroads, and radio soap Waggoners Walk. Taking swipes at soaps with their wobbly sets, overacting, cheesy dialogue and wildly improbable plots. Its premise - the lives and loves of the staff of an antiques shop - lampooned the staples of soap operas: love triangles, amnesiacs, sudden deaths and siblings reunited. In 2005, Victoria Wood created the musical version, with the intention of giving people a "lovely, happy night in the theatre". It was directed by Trevor Nunn with choreography by Stephen Mear and opened at the Theatre Royal, Haymarket and had a sellout season. Several key members of the original cast joined the stage production including Julie Walters, Celia Imrie and Duncan Preston - with Victoria Wood alternating with Julie Walters in the role of Mrs Overall. The show earned several Olivier Award nominations, including Best New Musical and winning Best Supporting Actress in a Musical for Celia Imrie.

The concert will celebrate 10 years of Hope Mill Theatre, with all box office money going towards their Outreach programme, which includes Hope Mill Theatre School, as well as funding a brand-new community space within Hope Mill.

Comments

