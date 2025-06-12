A TUPPERWARE OF ASHES Will Be Available to Stream on National Theatre at Home

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



From 8 July, audiences worldwide can watch Tanika Gupta's (A Doll's House, Lyric Hammersmith) new play, A Tupperware of Ashes on National Theatre at Home, joining over 90 productions already on the platform.

Olivier award nominated for her performance, Meera Syal takes on this family drama in the role of Queenie, an ambitious Michelin-Star chef. When her children notice gaps in her memory and her grip on reality loosening, they are faced with an impossible choice. As Raj, Gopal and Kamala battle to reconcile their life-long duty to their mother, the ramifications of their decision take on a heartbreaking permanence.

Directed by Pooja Ghai (Artistic Director of Tamasha Theatre Company) with music composed by Nitin Sawhney, this production was captured from the Dorfman Theatre last year, with cast including Raj Bajaj, Natalie Dew, Marc Elliott, Stephen Fewell, Shobna Gulati, Avita Jay and Zubin Varla. This production will be available to stream with captions and Audio Description.

For more information or to subscribe, visit ntathome.com

