A SHERLOCK CAROL Will Return to Marylebone Theatre in 2023

DEM Productions has announced that the smash-hit production will return to London for a second year at Marylebone Theatre - just a stone's throw from Holmes' fictional base at 221B Baker Street itself - from 24 November 2023 - 7 January 2024.

Cast and creative team to be announced.

Three Christmases since the famous confrontation with his nemesis Moriarty at the Reichenbach Falls, Sherlock Holmes has little appetite for mince pies or for solving crime. Wandering through Victorian London, he meets a grown-up and not-so-Tiny Tim who implores him to investigate the mysterious death of his reformed benefactor, one Ebenezer Scrooge.

An impossible murder, a threatening letter, and a missing diamond - it's just enough to intrigue the great detective. But it's a dark and treacherous Christmas Eve, and once again the night is haunted by the spirits of the past, present, and future. Using his powers of deduction, can Holmes overcome his own ghosts to crack the case?

Produced by DEM Productions, Fat Goose Productions, and Theatre Nerd Productions in association with Darcy Dobson Productions.

Tickets released soon. Sign up for priority booking and early bird ticket deals here https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2217734®id=4&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2FBit.ly%2FASCPriority?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Photo Credit: Darren Bell