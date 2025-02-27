A BRIEF CASE OF CRAZY Begins Performances At Riverside Studios In April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



'A Brief Case of Crazy' will be presented at West London's iconic Riverside Studios between 8 - 20 April at Riverside Studios, Studio 3.

Labelled a “hidden gem” by FringeReview after a successful run at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2024, A Brief Case of Crazy is a hilarious physical comedy telling the story of an awkward introvert who despite feeling like an outcast in society sets out on a quest to find love and happiness. It comes to West London's iconic Riverside Studios between 8 and 20 April; ideal for a family-friendly trip to the theatre during the Easter holiday, for ages five and up.

Thomas muddles through his mundane 9 to 5 job, occasionally looking up to admire his wide-eyed and equally shy colleague, Daisy. Yet Thomas is not the only one with an eye for Daisy as she has also caught the attention of their boss. Stuck in an awkward love triangle, Thomas' quest for romance encounters barriers such as his boisterous boss, the rather troublesome briefcase that drags him through a series of bizarre and unlikely events, his overwhelming social anxiety, and simply getting across a moving walkway in one piece. Will Thomas be able to overcome his insecurities and confess his feelings to Daisy, or perhaps even realise that it is what's on the inside that matters most?

Told through a combination of puppetry, dance, object manipulation and mime, Skedaddle Theatre draw inspiration from physical comedy's iconic history in this heart-warming comedy. Inspired in part by Mr. Bean, Charlie Chaplin and Buster Keaton, Skedaddle have created a trio of ludicrous characters in their own distinct style. Through a combination of slick choreography, clowning, imaginative physical comedy, and fumbling characters, this show aims to tell a hilarious and heart-warming story about an unlikely hero. This production is for those who enjoy the classics of physical comedy, and for families looking for an uplifting and inspiring story.

Writer, director, producer and performer, Rowan Armitt-Brewster said: “A Brief Case of Crazy represents those who are “different” and “awkward” in modern society, shining a positive light on their uniqueness, and encourages the audience to work harder to accept these individuals and to celebrate them.”

Head of Programming Rhys Williamson said, “A Brief Case Of Crazy is a throwback to silent cinema and classic slapstick for all the family, from an exciting young company of theatre-makers. We can to welcome Rowan and the Skedaddle Theatre team to Studio 3!”.

Skedaddle Theatre, comprising three East 15 Acting School graduates, Rowan Armitt-Brewster, Lennie Longworth and Samuel Cunningham, performed A Brief Case of Crazy at Edinburgh Fringe 2024. This original piece of writing made its debut with a near sell-out run in Edinburgh. The production was also selected for the Comedy Showcase at the Edinburgh TV Festival, where Rowan Armitt-Brewster performed a segment of the show to a TV industry audience

Running time: 60 minutes.

Recommended for families and audiences aged 5+. Press Night: 10 April at 7.00pm.

