36 Inch Penguin Announce The Launch Of Immersive Audio Experience WATCHERS

36 Inch Penguin has announced their brand-new immersive experience Watchers. Watchers is a 25-minute interactive, immersive audio experience looking at the manipulation of people, and how we too readily accept information as fact without question.

The experience involves two people taking part together at home or virtually, allowing them to see the decisions of their partner and how that influences their own opinions and choices. Dealing with misinformation and half-truths, it's fast paced and raises questions about how we see each other and the decisions we make upon impulse.

Vita Strategic Services are an exclusive private, health, security and fire prevention company, powered by a cutting-edge AI System. They are looking to hire “Watchers” - someone who provides assistance to our AI system when it encounters an unfamiliar situation.

They interview in pairs as a little competition helps candidates during the process. You and your fellow candidate will listen to a Case Study (a situation that previously happened where Watchers were asked for advice) and be asked to indicate how you would have reacted. There are no right answers, but it is vital that you follow the VSS Charter -



“At all times, our first priority above any other consideration, is to ensure the safety of the client and their property”

Richard Hammarton (lead creative for 36 Inch Penguin) is a sound designer, composer and experience designer for Theatre, TV and Immersive bringing 25 years' experience to the industry. His theatre credits include The Crucible (Old Vic), Tambo and Bones (Stratford East and UK tour), Grimm Tales (Bargehouse), Linda (Royal Court Theatre), Faustus (Royal Exchange Theatre), Shook (Southwark Playhouse). Television credits include Shook and Agatha Christie's Marple.

