£25 Tickets on Sale This Week For Under 30s, Key Workers and Those Receiving Government Benefits For EVITA at The London Palladium

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



£25 tickets will go on sale this week for under 30s, key workers and those receiving government benefits for Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s EVITA, starring Rachel Zegler. The production, directed by Jamie Lloyd, opens at The London Palladium on Tuesday 1 July, with previews from 14 June, and runs until 6 September 2025.

For EVITA, there will be 5,000 tickets available across the run at £25 exclusively for under 30s, key workers and those receiving government benefits. These tickets will be available across all levels of the theatre.

The £25 tickets for EVITA go on sale on Thursday 15 May at 11am for a limited time only via evitathemusical.com.

Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's legendary EVITA returns to the West End, reimagined by the visionary award-winning director Jamie Lloyd.

Featuring an iconic score including Don’t Cry For Me Argentina, Oh What A Circus, Another Suitcase in Another Hall, and the Oscar-winning You Must Love Me.

Fuelled by ambition and passion, Eva Perón rose from poverty to become the most powerful woman in Latin America. A symbol of hope to many Argentines, her star shone brightly as she captured the nation’s heart and divided its soul.

The cast includes Rachel Zegler (Eva Perón), Diego Andres Rodriguez (Che), James Olivas (Juan Perón), Aaron Lee Lambert (Agustín Magaldi) and Bella Brown (The Mistress / Alternate Eva), joined by the Ensemble: Carl Au, Gabriela Benedetti, Shakara Brown, Damian Buhagiar, Kyeirah D'Marni, Sally Frith, DeAngelo Jones, Lucas Koch, Natasha Leaver, Michael Lin, Dianté Lodge, Louis Mackrodt, Mireia Mambo, Mia Mullarkey, Perry O’Dea, Alysha Sontae, Monica Swayne, Jon Tsouras and Harrison Wilde, with Myla Carmen, Barney Hudson, Nathan Louis-Fernand, Kirsty Anne Shaw, Ricardo Spriggs and Regan Bailey Walker as Swings. Auora Breslin, Lois Haidar, Siena Merilind-Wu and Ffion Rosalie Williams share the role of The Child.

Comments