Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

2022 Year in Review: Cindy Marcolina's Best of 2022

Cindy Marcolina highlights her favourite shows of 2022.

Dec. 21, 2022  
2022 Year in Review: Cindy Marcolina's Best of 2022
George Fouracres in Hamlet
Photo Credit: Johan Persson

After two years of absolute doom and uncertainty, 2022 began with a sprinkle of glimmer on the horizon. Masked-up and cautious, we came back to theatres properly.

Admittedly and unfortunately, I found the return underwhelming and gave very few glowing 5-star reviews. I still loved a good number of productions, but it's a far cry from struggling to whittle it down to a Top 10. Nonetheless, it was an exciting year.

Hamlet at the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse is definitely in my top three, with George Fouracres plucking his character straight from my brain in a refreshing and positively millennial slant on Shakespeare's moody prince.

Next up in my favourites of 2022, The Band's Visit at the Donmar. A gorgeous little show about the power of music and the importance of empathy and kindness. It will be difficult to forget Bet Hatikvah.

2022 Year in Review: Cindy Marcolina's Best of 2022
Trainspotting Live at Riverside Studios
Photo Credit: Geraint Lewis

I'm ending this year strongly believing that in-yer-face theatre might be what eventually saves the industry from itself. After a few hyper-successful runs and a tour, Trainspotting: Live arrived at Riverside Studios and solidified this theory of mine. It was jolting, triggering, and utterly sublime in its execution. We need more shows that breach the distance - metaphorical and physical - between creators and public.

It's not a secret that I've been quite disappointed with the National Theatre lately, but The Crucible was a highlight for me. While not perfect, Lyndsey Turner's revival proves that the story remains frighteningly relevant. Es Devlin's stage design was probably my favourite of the year with its curtains of water. Annabelle Comyn's Girl on an Altar featured another brilliant set lit by Amy Mae. Designer Tom Piper sat Agamemnon and Clytemnestra's marital bed on a volcanic beach or the charred debris of a lost land.

Fringe theatre struggled the most to make a significant comeback, but there have been commendable pieces. I'm still thinking of the political strength of 9 Circles. Bill Cain's intense denunciation of the American military system saw a tour-de-force of a performance by Joshua Collins directed by Guy Masterson. As I said in my review, it was "impossible to be an intellectually passive audience".

2022 Year in Review: Cindy Marcolina's Best of 2022
Doctor Faustus at Southwark Playhouse
Photo Credit: Charles Flint

Finally, I have to include Lazarus Theare's take on Christopher Marlowe's Doctor Faustus. Director Ricky Dukes played an esoteric game in it, balancing Jamie O'Neill's ambition between faith and blasphemy. It was a big year for immersive theatre, with grandiose productions popping up left and right, but I was most impressed by one that reframed the Second World War. Party Geek's Hidden Figures: WW2 explored the contributions of queer men, disabled spies, and forgotten women. What a way to learn about history!

All in all, it's been an alright year. I have a feeling 2023 will cement this post-pandemic rebirth and we'll finally be able to say that theatre is back for good.


BroadwayWorld Logo Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards
Vote Nowvoting ends in


SEX EDUCATION Producer to Develop FIX MY BRAIN Play Into Series Photo
SEX EDUCATION Producer to Develop FIX MY BRAIN Play Into Series
Eleven, the producer of the hit series Sex Education, is developing Oliver Taylor and Dillon Mapletoft’s Fix My Brain stage show into a television series. The comedy duo's play was originally developed at their university and has played regionally in the U.K., where it has had sell-out runs in Cambridge and London.
Review: ONE WOMAN SHOW, Ambassadors Theatre Photo
Review: ONE WOMAN SHOW, Ambassadors Theatre
From the London commute and edgy social media spoken word to dramatic orange-lit flashbacks, Kingsman presents us with a fully-formed show-within-a-show that’s a parody of itself. She squeezes every last drop of funny from every single line of her script. It's a fast-paced takedown of the chaotic white woman in her twenties working in the arts that we all know so well.
SOLT and UK Theatre Release Statement Following Governments Energy Bill Business Support P Photo
SOLT and UK Theatre Release Statement Following Government's Energy Bill Business Support Postponement
Following yesterday's announcement that the government's decision on energy bill support for businesses has been postponed, here is a statement from SOLT and UK Theatre's co-CEO Hannah Essex.
Seven Dials Playhouse Announced as the New Home of London Youth Theatre Photo
Seven Dials Playhouse Announced as the New Home of London Youth Theatre
Seven Dials Playhouse will provide a new home for London Youth Theatre (formerly Musical Youth London). Run by Katie Pesskin and Tom Foskett-Barnes, their aim has been to provide affordable performing arts opportunities to young people across the capital and the relaunch as London Youth Theatre is an exciting evolution of the company’s work so far.

From This Author - Cindy Marcolina

Italian export. Member of the Critics' Circle (Drama). Also a script reader and huge supporter of new work. Twitter: @Cindy_Marcolina

... (read more about this author)

Review: DERREN BROWN - SHOWMAN, Apollo TheatreReview: DERREN BROWN - SHOWMAN, Apollo Theatre
December 16, 2022

Ultimately, it's a show about human connection. Whether you trust your eyes or you don't, whether his deceptions work on you or don't, or if you simply take the evening as a fascinating social experiment or couples therapy, it's all about a shared experience. After the lockdowns, the face masks, the rampant deaths, it feels good to go into something open-heartedly and willing to be surprised. It's safe to say that Brown has another hit on his hands.
Review: AS YOU LIKE IT, @sohoplaceReview: AS YOU LIKE IT, @sohoplace
December 15, 2022

Presented in the round with the inclusion of closed-captioning at every performance and a few BSL-signing characters, it’s probably the most accessible, most gender-fluid show currently running in London.
Review: LIVE AT LOLA'S: A MUSICAL CHAT SHOW WITH STARS OF THE WEST END, Lola's Underground Casino at The HippodromeReview: LIVE AT LOLA'S: A MUSICAL CHAT SHOW WITH STARS OF THE WEST END, Lola's Underground Casino at The Hippodrome
December 9, 2022

It's a clever, engaging format. Resembling more to a daytime talk show than a traditional cabaret, the audience joins in in the scripted malarkey while the guests discuss anything from dream roles to nervous poos. It truly is a chance to get up close and personal with the stars to discover personalities as big as their voices while they perform songs that have meaning in their lives and careers.
Review: HOLY SH*T, Riverside StudiosReview: HOLY SH*T, Riverside Studios
December 8, 2022

All in all, the piece is promising at this stage, but it could be so much more. The idea is clever, the dynamic is intriguing, it just needs a rewrite or two.
Review: WICKIES: THE VANISHING MEN OF EILEAN MOR, Park TheatreReview: WICKIES: THE VANISHING MEN OF EILEAN MOR, Park Theatre
December 6, 2022

Playwright Paul Morrissey explores a fascinating case, transforming it into a boutique paranormal thriller whilst trying to explain the lead-up to their disappearance. Directed by Shilpa T-Hyland, Wickies: The Vanishing Men of Eilean Mor is a good alternative to the Christmas stories that traditionally haunt London at this time of year.
share