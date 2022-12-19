12 Days Left To Vote For The 2022 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards; Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
Check out the latest standings as of December 19th. Voting continues now through December 31st, 2022.
Not F**kin' Sorry company - 2022
Best Cabaret
Jenna Russell - JENNA RUSSELL - Cadogan Hall
Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical
Sonya Tayeh - MOULIN ROUGE! - Piccadilly Theatre
Best Classical / Opera Performer
Kate Lindsey - THE HANDMAID'S TALE - London Coliseum
Best Classical / Opera Production
THE HANDMAID'S TALE - ENO
Best Costume Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical
Catherine Zuber - MOULIN ROUGE! - Piccadilly Theatre
Best Direction of a New Production of a Musical
Alex Timbers - MOULIN ROUGE! - Piccadilly Theatre
Best Direction of a New Production of a Play
Justin Martin - PRIMA FACIE - Harold Pinter Theatre
Best Immersive Production
DOCTOR WHO: TIME FRACTURE - UNIT HQ
Best Leading Performer in a New Production of a Musical
Divina De Campo - HEADWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Leeds Playhouse
Best Leading Performer in a New Production of a Play
Abigail Thorn - THE PRINCE - Southwark Playhouse
Best Lighting Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical
Justin Townsend - MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL - Piccadilly Theatre
Best Musical Direction of a New Production of a Play or Musical
James McKeon - MOULIN ROUGE! - Piccadilly Theatre
Best New Production of a Musical
MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL - Piccadilly Theatre
Best New Production of a Play
THE PRINCE - Southwark Playhouse
Best New Regional or Touring Production
WAITRESS - Touring
Best Newcomer
Jodie Comer - PRIMA FACIE - Harold Pinter Theatre
Best Off-West End Theatre
The Other Palace
Best Performance By An Understudy/Alternate in Any Play or Musical
Hannah Lowther - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - The Other Palace
Best Regional Theatre
Curve Theatre - Leicester
Best Set Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical
Derek McLane - MOULIN ROUGE! - Piccadilly Theatre
Best Sound Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical
Peter Hylenski - MOULIN ROUGE! - Piccadilly Theatre
Best Special Event
SIX Live Recording Vaudeville
Best Supporting Performer in a New Production of a Musical
Zoe Birkett - MOULIN ROUGE! - Piccadilly Theatre
Best Supporting Performer in a New Production of a Play
Mary Malone - THE PRINCE - Southwark Playhouse
Best Video Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical
Nina Dunn - BONNIE AND CLYDE - Arts Theatre
