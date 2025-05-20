WAITRESS Comes to West Virginia Public Theatre

Performances run from June 4 to June 15, 2025.
West Virginia Public Theatre (WVPT) is set to stage two compelling productions this June at the Gladys G. Davis Theatre in Morgantown, West Virginia.
From June 4 to June 15, 2025, audiences can enjoy Waitress, an award-winning musical featuring music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Sara Bareilles. The story follows Jenna, a waitress and expert pie maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. With the support of her fellow waitresses and a new doctor in town, Jenna finds herself on a path of self-discovery and empowerment.
Performances will be held at 7:30 PM on various dates, with additional matinee shows at 2:00 PM on select weekends. Tickets are available through the WVPT website.
Best Off-Broadway Musical - Live Standings
|Vote Now!
Videos