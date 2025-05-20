WAITRESS Comes to West Virginia Public Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



West Virginia Public Theatre (WVPT) is set to stage two compelling productions this June at the Gladys G. Davis Theatre in Morgantown, West Virginia.

From June 4 to June 15, 2025, audiences can enjoy Waitress, an award-winning musical featuring music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Sara Bareilles. The story follows Jenna, a waitress and expert pie maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. With the support of her fellow waitresses and a new doctor in town, Jenna finds herself on a path of self-discovery and empowerment.

Performances will be held at 7:30 PM on various dates, with additional matinee shows at 2:00 PM on select weekends. Tickets are available through the WVPT website.

