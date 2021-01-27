The Strand Theatre Will Stream CHICAGO

The Strand Theatre will stream the film Chicago on March 19 at 7pm.

Chicago is a 2002 American musical black comedy crime film based on the 1975 stage musical of the same name. It explores the themes of celebrity, scandal, and corruption in Chicago during the Jazz Age. The film stars Renée Zellweger, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Richard Gere.

Chicago centers on Roxie Hart (Zellweger) and Velma Kelly (Zeta-Jones) two murderesses who find themselves in jail together awaiting trial in 1920s Chicago. Roxie, a housewife, and Velma, a vaudevillian, fight for the fame that will keep them from the gallows. The film marks the theatrical directorial debut of Rob Marshall, who also choreographed the film, and was adapted by screenwriter Bill Condon, with music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb. Critically lauded, Chicago won six Academy Awards in 2003, including Best Picture, the first musical to win Best Picture since Oliver! in 1968.

This is part of the venue's award-winning movie series. The featured movies represent the Best Picture Academy Award winners, spanning multiple decades and diverse genres.

Doors open - 6:30pm

Movie - 7:00pm

Adults (18 and older) = $5

Students (K-12) = $3

Children (4 and under) = Free.

Tickets are required for every person in attendance (including children 4 and under) so that the venue can keep an accurate count of those in attendance.

Tickets available at the door. Cash only at the door.

Due to limited capacity, ticket sales will be limited to meet social distancing requirements. Limited seating. Masks required.

Learn more at https://www.strandtheatrewv.com/events-1/chicago-movie